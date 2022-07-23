Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Coccidioidomycosis does not occur normally outside the Western Hemisphere.
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Coccidioidomycosis does not occur normally outside the Western Hemisphere.
Thrush is caused by _____ (genus name).
Which of the following is considered a classical opportunistic fungus?
a. Blastomyces
b. Histoplasma
c. Fonsecaea
d. Aspergillus
Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.
_____ Candida albicans generally causes localized opportunistic infections but can become systemic, particularly in the immunocompetent.
Subcutaneous infections tend to be acquired through ________.
a. inhalation and remain localized
b. inhalation and become systemic
c. trauma and remain localized
d. trauma and become systemic
Which pathogenic fungus is associated with bird droppings? _____ _____ (give genus and species).