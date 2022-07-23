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Ch. 22 - Pathogenic Fungi
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 22 - Pathogenic FungiProblem 7
Chapter 22, Problem 7

The five more common agents of opportunistic fungal infections are  _____  , _____ , _____  , _____ , and _____ (genus names).

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1
Understand that opportunistic fungal infections are caused by fungi that usually do not cause disease in healthy individuals but can cause infections in immunocompromised patients.
Recall the most common genera of fungi known to cause opportunistic infections, which are frequently mentioned in medical microbiology literature.
List the genera that are typically recognized as the top five agents of opportunistic fungal infections: Candida, Aspergillus, Cryptococcus, Pneumocystis, and Mucor (or Rhizopus).
Verify that these genera cover a range of fungal types including yeasts (Candida, Cryptococcus), molds (Aspergillus, Mucor/Rhizopus), and atypical fungi (Pneumocystis).
Confirm the spelling and genus names to ensure accuracy when filling in the blanks.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Opportunistic Fungal Infections

Opportunistic fungal infections occur when normally harmless fungi cause disease in individuals with weakened immune systems. These infections exploit compromised host defenses, often affecting patients with HIV/AIDS, cancer, or those on immunosuppressive therapy.
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Common Genera of Opportunistic Fungi

Certain fungal genera are frequently responsible for opportunistic infections, including Candida, Aspergillus, Cryptococcus, Pneumocystis, and Mucor. Recognizing these genera helps in diagnosis and treatment of fungal diseases in immunocompromised patients.
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Host Immune Status and Fungal Pathogenicity

The ability of fungi to cause opportunistic infections depends largely on the host's immune status. Immunocompetent individuals usually resist these fungi, but immunosuppression allows fungal colonization and invasion, leading to serious infections.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Coccidioidomycosis does not occur normally outside the Western Hemisphere.

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Textbook Question

Thrush is caused by _____ (genus name).

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is considered a classical opportunistic fungus?

a. Blastomyces

b. Histoplasma

c. Fonsecaea

d. Aspergillus

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each statement is true or false. If the statement is false, change the underlined word or phrase to make the statement true.


_____ Candida albicans generally causes localized opportunistic infections but can become systemic, particularly in the immunocompetent.

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Textbook Question

Subcutaneous infections tend to be acquired through ________.

a. inhalation and remain localized

b. inhalation and become systemic

c. trauma and remain localized

d. trauma and become systemic

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Textbook Question

Which pathogenic fungus is associated with bird droppings? _____ _____ (give genus and species).

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