The following helminths can directly penetrate the skin of humans to establish infection:, ____________ , _____________ , and ________________ (give genera only).
Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 8
Chapter 23, Problem 8
A trematode that can be acquired by eating raw or undercooked vegetables is _____________ .
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Identify the class Trematoda, which includes parasitic flatworms commonly known as flukes.
Understand that trematodes have complex life cycles often involving intermediate hosts such as snails and sometimes plants or vegetables.
Recall that certain trematodes can infect humans through ingestion of raw or undercooked vegetables contaminated with metacercariae (the infective larval stage).
Recognize that Fasciolopsis buski is a common intestinal trematode acquired by eating raw or undercooked aquatic plants or vegetables.
Conclude that the trematode acquired by eating raw or undercooked vegetables is Fasciolopsis buski.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Trematodes (Flukes)
Trematodes are a class of parasitic flatworms known as flukes. They have complex life cycles often involving multiple hosts, including snails and vertebrates. Understanding their biology helps identify how humans acquire infections, typically through ingestion of contaminated food or water.
Transmission through Raw or Undercooked Vegetables
Certain trematodes infect humans when metacercariae, the infective larval stage, encyst on raw or undercooked vegetables. Consuming these contaminated plants allows the parasite to enter the human host, bypassing the need for intermediate hosts like fish or snails.
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Examples of Trematodes Acquired via Vegetables
Fasciolopsis buski is a common intestinal trematode transmitted by eating raw or undercooked aquatic plants. Recognizing this species is key to answering the question, as it contrasts with other trematodes acquired through fish or water.
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