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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 8
Chapter 23, Problem 8

Tapeworms are generally transmitted via ______.


a. consumption of an intermediate host
b. consumption of the definitive host
c. vectors such as mosquitoes
d. consumption of adult tapeworms

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the life cycle of tapeworms: Tapeworms typically have complex life cycles involving intermediate and definitive hosts.
Identify the role of the intermediate host: The intermediate host harbors the larval or immature stages of the tapeworm, which are infectious to the definitive host.
Recognize how transmission occurs: Humans (definitive hosts) usually become infected by consuming the intermediate host that contains the larval tapeworms.
Eliminate incorrect options: Transmission is not through vectors like mosquitoes, nor by consuming the definitive host or adult tapeworms directly.
Conclude that the correct mode of transmission is via consumption of an intermediate host, which carries the infectious larval stage of the tapeworm.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Life Cycle of Tapeworms

Tapeworms have complex life cycles involving intermediate and definitive hosts. The intermediate host harbors the larval stage, while the definitive host carries the adult tapeworm. Understanding this cycle is essential to know how transmission occurs.
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Transmission Routes of Parasites

Parasites can be transmitted through various routes such as ingestion of contaminated food, vectors, or direct contact. For tapeworms, transmission typically occurs by consuming the intermediate host containing larval cysts, not by vectors or eating adult worms.
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Role of Intermediate and Definitive Hosts

The intermediate host supports the immature or larval stages of a parasite, while the definitive host supports the adult, reproductive stage. Tapeworms require ingestion of the intermediate host to infect the definitive host, which is crucial for completing their life cycle.
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