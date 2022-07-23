The following helminths can directly penetrate the skin of humans to establish infection:, ____________ , _____________ , and ________________ (give genera only).
Tapeworms are generally transmitted via ______.
a. consumption of an intermediate host
b. consumption of the definitive host
c. vectors such as mosquitoes
d. consumption of adult tapeworms
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Key Concepts
Life Cycle of Tapeworms
Transmission Routes of Parasites
Role of Intermediate and Definitive Hosts
Hookworm disease is caused by ____________ in the Middle East.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ The number of cases of schistosomiasis has increased worldwide because of improved technology and economic stability in endemic areas.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Fasciola hepatica can be acquired by eating infected sheep.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Humans can become intermediate hosts for Taenia saginata.
A trematode that can be acquired by eating raw or undercooked vegetables is _____________ .