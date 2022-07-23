Cryptosporidium cannot be killed by routine boiling. Another parasite resistant to such boiling is __________.
a. Giardia
b. Trypanosoma
c. Toxoplasma
d. Plasmodium
Cryptosporidium cannot be killed by routine boiling. Another parasite resistant to such boiling is __________.
a. Giardia
b. Trypanosoma
c. Toxoplasma
d. Plasmodium
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ The number of cases of schistosomiasis has increased worldwide because of improved technology and economic stability in endemic areas.
Both of the following parasites demonstrate nocturnal movement, which is important during diagnosis: __________ and _____________ .
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Fasciola hepatica can be acquired by eating infected sheep.
Tapeworms are generally transmitted via ______.
a. consumption of an intermediate host
b. consumption of the definitive host
c. vectors such as mosquitoes
d. consumption of adult tapeworms
A trematode that can be acquired by eating raw or undercooked vegetables is _____________ .