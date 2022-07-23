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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 9
Chapter 23, Problem 9

Hookworm disease is caused by ____________ in the Middle East.

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Identify the causative agents of hookworm disease globally, which are primarily two species: Ancylostoma duodenale and Necator americanus.
Understand the geographical distribution of these species. Ancylostoma duodenale is commonly found in the Middle East, North Africa, and parts of southern Europe, while Necator americanus is more prevalent in the Americas and sub-Saharan Africa.
Recognize that in the Middle East, the predominant species causing hookworm disease is Ancylostoma duodenale.
Recall that hookworm disease is transmitted through skin contact with contaminated soil containing infective larvae, which then migrate to the intestines causing anemia and other symptoms.
Conclude that the blank in the sentence should be filled with 'Ancylostoma duodenale' as the causative agent of hookworm disease in the Middle East.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hookworm Disease

Hookworm disease is a parasitic infection caused by nematode worms that attach to the intestinal lining, leading to blood loss and anemia. It is transmitted through contact with contaminated soil containing larvae, often affecting populations in tropical and subtropical regions.
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Common Hookworm Species in the Middle East

In the Middle East, the primary species causing hookworm disease are Ancylostoma duodenale and Necator americanus. Ancylostoma duodenale is more prevalent in this region and is known for its ability to infect hosts through skin penetration or oral ingestion.
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Transmission and Lifecycle of Hookworms

Hookworms have a lifecycle involving soil stages where larvae develop and infect humans by penetrating the skin, usually through bare feet. After entering the bloodstream, they migrate to the intestines, mature, and produce eggs that are excreted in feces, continuing the cycle.
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