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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 7
Chapter 23, Problem 7

The definitive host for Toxoplasma gondii is __________.


a. humans
b. cats
c. birds
d. mosquitoes

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1
Understand the concept of a definitive host: In parasitology, the definitive host is the organism in which a parasite reaches sexual maturity and reproduces sexually.
Recall the life cycle of Toxoplasma gondii: This parasite has a complex life cycle involving multiple hosts, but sexual reproduction occurs only in one specific host.
Identify the host where Toxoplasma gondii undergoes sexual reproduction: This is the key to determining the definitive host.
Review the options given: humans, cats, birds, and mosquitoes, and consider which of these is known to support the sexual phase of Toxoplasma gondii.
Conclude that the definitive host is the organism where the parasite completes its sexual cycle, which is cats in the case of Toxoplasma gondii.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definitive Host

The definitive host is the organism in which a parasite reaches sexual maturity and reproduces. For parasites with complex life cycles, this host is essential for completing their reproductive phase.
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Toxoplasma gondii Life Cycle

Toxoplasma gondii is a protozoan parasite with a complex life cycle involving multiple hosts. It undergoes sexual reproduction only in the intestines of its definitive host, while asexual stages occur in intermediate hosts.
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Role of Cats in Toxoplasma gondii Transmission

Cats are the definitive hosts for Toxoplasma gondii, where the parasite completes sexual reproduction. They shed oocysts in their feces, which can infect other animals and humans, making cats central to the parasite's transmission.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________         


a. Liver phase

b. Erythrocytic cycle

c. Sporogonic phase

d. Amastigote cycle

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Textbook Question

The following helminths can directly penetrate the skin of humans to establish infection:, ____________ , _____________ , and ________________  (give genera only).

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Textbook Question

Of the parasitic helminths discussed in this chapter, the only one transmitted by mosquitoes is _____________ .

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Humans can become intermediate hosts for Taenia saginata.

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Textbook Question

A trematode that can be acquired by eating raw or undercooked vegetables is _____________ .

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