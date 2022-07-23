In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________
a. Liver phase
b. Erythrocytic cycle
c. Sporogonic phase
d. Amastigote cycle
In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________
a. Liver phase
b. Erythrocytic cycle
c. Sporogonic phase
d. Amastigote cycle
The following helminths can directly penetrate the skin of humans to establish infection:, ____________ , _____________ , and ________________ (give genera only).
Of the parasitic helminths discussed in this chapter, the only one transmitted by mosquitoes is _____________ .
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Toxoplasmosis can be transmitted across a placenta.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Humans can become intermediate hosts for Taenia saginata.
A trematode that can be acquired by eating raw or undercooked vegetables is _____________ .