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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 8
Chapter 23, Problem 8

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Fasciola hepatica can be acquired by eating infected sheep.

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1
Step 1: Understand the organism in question. Fasciola hepatica is a parasitic flatworm, commonly known as the liver fluke, which infects the livers of various mammals, including sheep and humans.
Step 2: Analyze the statement: 'Fasciola hepatica can be acquired by eating infected sheep.' Consider the life cycle and mode of transmission of Fasciola hepatica. It is important to know how humans or other hosts become infected.
Step 3: Recall that Fasciola hepatica infection occurs primarily through ingestion of metacercariae (infective larvae) attached to aquatic plants, not by eating the meat of infected animals. Therefore, the statement as given is false.
Step 4: To correct the statement, replace 'eating infected sheep' with 'eating contaminated aquatic plants (such as watercress)'. The corrected statement should read: 'Fasciola hepatica can be acquired by eating contaminated aquatic plants.'
Step 5: Summarize the key concept: Fasciola hepatica's transmission involves ingestion of metacercariae on plants, not by consuming infected animal tissue, which is an important distinction in understanding parasitic life cycles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Life Cycle and Transmission of Fasciola hepatica

Fasciola hepatica is a parasitic liver fluke whose life cycle involves freshwater snails as intermediate hosts. Humans typically acquire the infection by ingesting contaminated water plants, such as watercress, not by eating infected sheep. Understanding its transmission is key to identifying correct infection routes.
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Host Specificity and Infection Sources

Fasciola hepatica primarily infects herbivorous mammals like sheep and cattle, which serve as definitive hosts. Humans are accidental hosts and do not get infected by consuming infected animals directly, but rather through contaminated vegetation or water, highlighting the importance of distinguishing between definitive hosts and transmission pathways.
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True/False Question Correction Strategy

When correcting false statements, it is essential to identify the inaccurate term and replace it with the correct one to maintain factual accuracy. In this case, changing 'eating infected sheep' to 'eating contaminated water plants' corrects the transmission route, demonstrating how precise terminology affects understanding in microbiology.
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