Of the parasitic helminths discussed in this chapter, the only one transmitted by mosquitoes is _____________ .
Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 7
Chapter 23, Problem 7
The following helminths can directly penetrate the skin of humans to establish infection:, ____________ , _____________ , and ________________ (give genera only).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question asks for the genera of helminths that can directly penetrate human skin to cause infection. This means these parasites do not require ingestion but enter through the skin.
Recall that among helminths, certain nematodes (roundworms) are known for skin penetration. Focus on common genera known for this mode of infection.
Identify the first genus: Ancylostoma, which includes hookworms that penetrate the skin, often through bare feet.
Identify the second genus: Necator, another genus of hookworms that also infect humans by skin penetration.
Identify the third genus: Schistosoma, a trematode (blood fluke) genus whose larvae (cercariae) penetrate the skin when humans contact contaminated freshwater.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Helminth Life Cycle and Infection Routes
Helminths are parasitic worms with complex life cycles involving various hosts and transmission methods. Understanding how certain helminths infect humans, especially through skin penetration, is crucial to identifying which genera can directly invade the host without ingestion.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:04
Plant VirusesPlant Virus Infection Cycle
Skin Penetration Mechanism
Some helminths have specialized larvae capable of penetrating intact human skin, often through contact with contaminated soil or water. This mechanism allows them to bypass the digestive tract and establish infection directly, a key factor in their transmission and pathogenicity.
Recommended video:
Common Genera of Skin-Penetrating Helminths
The main helminth genera known for direct skin penetration include Ancylostoma, Necator, and Schistosoma. Recognizing these genera helps in diagnosing infections and understanding epidemiology, as they are responsible for diseases like hookworm infection and schistosomiasis.
Recommended video:
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1192
views
Textbook Question
The definitive host for Toxoplasma gondii is __________.
a. humans
b. cats
c. birds
d. mosquitoes
1155
views
Textbook Question
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Fasciola hepatica can be acquired by eating infected sheep.
680
views
Textbook Question
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Humans can become intermediate hosts for Taenia saginata.
717
views
Textbook Question
Tapeworms are generally transmitted via ______.
a. consumption of an intermediate host
b. consumption of the definitive host
c. vectors such as mosquitoes
d. consumption of adult tapeworms
774
views
Textbook Question
A trematode that can be acquired by eating raw or undercooked vegetables is _____________ .
1059
views