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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 7
Chapter 23, Problem 7

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Humans can become intermediate hosts for Taenia saginata.

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Step 1: Understand the terminology. An intermediate host is an organism in which a parasite undergoes development but does not reach sexual maturity. A definitive host is where the parasite reaches sexual maturity and reproduces.
Step 2: Identify the life cycle of Taenia saginata. Humans are the definitive hosts because the adult tapeworm lives and reproduces in the human intestine.
Step 3: Determine the role of other hosts. Cattle act as the intermediate hosts, where the larval stage (cysticerci) develops in their muscles.
Step 4: Analyze the statement: 'Humans can become intermediate hosts for Taenia saginata.' Since humans are definitive hosts, this statement is false.
Step 5: Rewrite the false statement correctly by replacing 'intermediate' with 'definitive': 'Humans can become definitive hosts for Taenia saginata.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Life Cycle of Taenia saginata

Taenia saginata, the beef tapeworm, has a life cycle involving cattle as intermediate hosts and humans as definitive hosts. Humans acquire the adult tapeworm by consuming undercooked beef containing cysticerci, while cattle ingest eggs from human feces. Understanding this cycle clarifies host roles.
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Definitive vs. Intermediate Hosts

A definitive host harbors the adult, sexually mature parasite, while an intermediate host carries the larval or asexual stages. For Taenia saginata, humans are definitive hosts where the adult tapeworm lives, and cattle are intermediate hosts where larval cysticerci develop.
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Transmission and Infection in Taenia saginata

Transmission occurs when humans eat undercooked beef with cysticerci, leading to adult tapeworm infection. Humans do not serve as intermediate hosts because the larval stage does not develop in them. Recognizing transmission routes helps correct misconceptions about host roles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________         


a. Liver phase

b. Erythrocytic cycle

c. Sporogonic phase

d. Amastigote cycle

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Textbook Question

The following helminths can directly penetrate the skin of humans to establish infection:, ____________ , _____________ , and ________________  (give genera only).

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Textbook Question

Of the parasitic helminths discussed in this chapter, the only one transmitted by mosquitoes is _____________ .

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Textbook Question

The definitive host for Toxoplasma gondii is __________.


a. humans

b. cats

c. birds

d. mosquitoes

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Textbook Question

Tapeworms are generally transmitted via ______.


a. consumption of an intermediate host

b. consumption of the definitive host

c. vectors such as mosquitoes

d. consumption of adult tapeworms

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Textbook Question

A trematode that can be acquired by eating raw or undercooked vegetables is _____________ .

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