In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________
a. Liver phase
b. Erythrocytic cycle
c. Sporogonic phase
d. Amastigote cycle
In malaria, which stage occurs in red blood cells? __________
a. Liver phase
b. Erythrocytic cycle
c. Sporogonic phase
d. Amastigote cycle
The following helminths can directly penetrate the skin of humans to establish infection:, ____________ , _____________ , and ________________ (give genera only).
Of the parasitic helminths discussed in this chapter, the only one transmitted by mosquitoes is _____________ .
The definitive host for Toxoplasma gondii is __________.
a. humans
b. cats
c. birds
d. mosquitoes
Tapeworms are generally transmitted via ______.
a. consumption of an intermediate host
b. consumption of the definitive host
c. vectors such as mosquitoes
d. consumption of adult tapeworms
A trematode that can be acquired by eating raw or undercooked vegetables is _____________ .