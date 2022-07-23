The parasitic amoeba _____________ can be acquired by ingestion.
Leishmania species are transmitted by __________.
a. sand flies
b. tsetse flies
c. kissing bugs
d. mosquitoes
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Key Concepts
Leishmania Species
Vector Transmission
Sand Flies as Vectors
Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually? __________
a. Trichomonas
b. Entamoeba
c. Trypanosoma
d. Enterobius
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world.
African sleeping sickness is caused by Trypanosoma ______________ but not by Trypanosoma _____________.
Both Plasmodium vivax and P. ovale can form dormant ______________.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Trypanosoma brucei is transmitted by tsetse flies, and Trypanosoma cruzi is transmitted by kissing bugs.