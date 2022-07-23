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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 4
Chapter 23, Problem 4

Leishmania species are transmitted by __________.


a. sand flies
b. tsetse flies
c. kissing bugs
d. mosquitoes

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1
Identify the type of organism Leishmania species are: they are protozoan parasites responsible for leishmaniasis.
Recall the mode of transmission for Leishmania species, which involves a specific insect vector.
Review the options given: sand flies, tsetse flies, kissing bugs, and mosquitoes, and associate each with the diseases they commonly transmit.
Understand that sand flies are the known vectors for Leishmania species, transmitting the parasite through their bite.
Conclude that the correct answer is the insect vector that transmits Leishmania species, which is sand flies.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Leishmania Species

Leishmania is a genus of protozoan parasites responsible for leishmaniasis, a disease affecting skin and internal organs. Understanding the biology and life cycle of Leishmania is essential to identify how it is transmitted and which vectors are involved.
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Vector Transmission

Vector transmission refers to the process by which certain organisms, usually insects, carry and transmit pathogens to humans or animals. Identifying the correct vector is crucial for understanding disease spread and implementing control measures.
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Sand Flies as Vectors

Sand flies, particularly those of the genus Phlebotomus and Lutzomyia, are the primary vectors for Leishmania parasites. They transmit the parasite through their bite, making them key to the parasite's life cycle and epidemiology.
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