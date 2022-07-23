Textbook Question
The parasitic amoeba _____________ can be acquired by ingestion.
1122
views
The parasitic amoeba _____________ can be acquired by ingestion.
____________ may be transmitted to humans from cat litter boxes.
The only ciliate to cause disease in humans is __________.
a. Naegleria
b. Balantidium
c. Fasciola
d. Trypanosoma
Leishmania species are transmitted by __________.
a. sand flies
b. tsetse flies
c. kissing bugs
d. mosquitoes
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world.
African sleeping sickness is caused by Trypanosoma ______________ but not by Trypanosoma _____________.