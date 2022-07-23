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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 3
Chapter 23, Problem 3

Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually?  __________        


a. Trichomonas
b. Entamoeba
c. Trypanosoma
d. Enterobius

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking which organism is regularly transmitted through sexual contact, meaning it is commonly spread via sexual intercourse.
Step 2: Review the characteristics and transmission modes of each organism listed:
- Trichomonas: A protozoan parasite known to cause trichomoniasis, a sexually transmitted infection.
- Entamoeba: A genus of amoebae, primarily transmitted via fecal-oral route, causing amoebiasis, not typically sexually transmitted.
- Trypanosoma: A protozoan transmitted by insect vectors (e.g., tsetse fly), causing diseases like sleeping sickness, not sexually transmitted.
- Enterobius: A pinworm transmitted via fecal-oral route, common in children, not sexually transmitted.
Step 3: Identify that among these, only Trichomonas is regularly transmitted sexually.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct answer is the organism known for sexual transmission, which is Trichomonas.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sexual Transmission of Microorganisms

Sexual transmission refers to the spread of pathogens through sexual contact, involving exchange of bodily fluids or direct mucosal contact. Understanding which organisms are commonly transmitted this way helps identify sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and their epidemiology.
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Characteristics of Trichomonas

Trichomonas vaginalis is a protozoan parasite that infects the urogenital tract and is primarily transmitted through sexual contact. It causes trichomoniasis, a common STI characterized by vaginal discharge and irritation, making it a key example of a sexually transmitted protozoan.
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Transmission Modes of Entamoeba, Trypanosoma, and Enterobius

Entamoeba histolytica is transmitted via fecal-oral route causing amoebiasis; Trypanosoma species are vector-borne parasites transmitted by insects like tsetse flies or reduviid bugs; Enterobius vermicularis (pinworm) spreads through fecal-oral contamination, not sexually. Recognizing these transmission modes differentiates them from sexually transmitted organisms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The parasitic amoeba _____________ can be acquired by ingestion.

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Textbook Question

____________ may be transmitted to humans from cat litter boxes.

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Textbook Question

The only ciliate to cause disease in humans is __________.


a. Naegleria

b. Balantidium

c. Fasciola

d. Trypanosoma

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Textbook Question

Leishmania species are transmitted by __________.


a. sand flies

b. tsetse flies

c. kissing bugs

d. mosquitoes

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world.

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Textbook Question

African sleeping sickness is caused by Trypanosoma ______________ but not by Trypanosoma _____________.

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