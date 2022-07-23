The parasitic amoeba _____________ can be acquired by ingestion.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Trypanosoma brucei is transmitted by tsetse flies, and Trypanosoma cruzi is transmitted by kissing bugs.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Trypanosoma Species and Their Diseases
Vector-Borne Transmission
True/False Statement Correction in Microbiology
Leishmania species are transmitted by __________.
a. sand flies
b. tsetse flies
c. kissing bugs
d. mosquitoes
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world.
Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).
__________ Plasmodium falciparum causes the most serious form of malaria.
Which of the following is the name of the intracellular infection stage of Leishmania? __________
a. Miracidia
b. Metacercaria
c. Bradyzoite
d. Amastigote
Both Plasmodium vivax and P. ovale can form dormant ______________.