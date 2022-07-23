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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 3
Chapter 23, Problem 3

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world.

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Step 1: Understand the statement: "Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world." This statement is about the prevalence of a specific parasitic protozoan in humans.
Step 2: Recall that Trichomonas vaginalis is a parasitic protozoan that causes trichomoniasis, a common sexually transmitted infection, especially in industrialized countries.
Step 3: Evaluate the truthfulness of the statement based on epidemiological data: Trichomonas vaginalis is indeed considered the most common parasitic protozoan infecting humans in industrialized nations.
Step 4: Since the statement is true, no rewriting is necessary. If it were false, you would identify the correct protozoan or context and replace the underlined words accordingly.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement is true as written, confirming your understanding of the epidemiology of Trichomonas vaginalis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trichomonas vaginalis

Trichomonas vaginalis is a flagellated protozoan parasite that causes trichomoniasis, a common sexually transmitted infection. It primarily infects the urogenital tract of humans and is notable for its prevalence worldwide, especially in sexually active populations.

Parasitic Protozoa

Parasitic protozoa are single-celled eukaryotic organisms that live on or inside a host organism, often causing disease. They have diverse life cycles and modes of transmission, and understanding their biology is key to diagnosing and treating infections they cause.
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Epidemiology of Parasitic Infections in Industrialized Countries

Epidemiology studies the distribution and determinants of diseases in populations. In industrialized countries, the prevalence of parasitic protozoan infections varies, with some parasites like Giardia lamblia being more common than Trichomonas vaginalis, which is more prevalent in sexually active adults.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The parasitic amoeba _____________ can be acquired by ingestion.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually?  __________        


a. Trichomonas

b. Entamoeba

c. Trypanosoma

d. Enterobius

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Textbook Question

____________ may be transmitted to humans from cat litter boxes.

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Textbook Question

Leishmania species are transmitted by __________.


a. sand flies

b. tsetse flies

c. kissing bugs

d. mosquitoes

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Textbook Question

African sleeping sickness is caused by Trypanosoma ______________ but not by Trypanosoma _____________.

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Trypanosoma brucei is transmitted by tsetse flies, and Trypanosoma cruzi is transmitted by kissing bugs.

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