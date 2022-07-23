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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 4
Chapter 23, Problem 4

The parasitic amoeba _____________ can be acquired by ingestion.

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Identify the parasitic amoeba that is commonly acquired through ingestion. This means the amoeba enters the host's body via the oral route, typically through contaminated food or water.
Recall that among parasitic amoebae, Entamoeba histolytica is well-known for causing amoebic dysentery and is transmitted by ingestion of cysts in contaminated water or food.
Understand that the life cycle of Entamoeba histolytica involves ingestion of cysts, excystation in the intestine, trophozoite multiplication, and sometimes invasion of intestinal tissues.
Differentiate Entamoeba histolytica from other amoebae like Naegleria fowleri, which infects through the nasal route, not ingestion.
Conclude that the parasitic amoeba acquired by ingestion is Entamoeba histolytica.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parasitic Amoebae

Parasitic amoebae are single-celled protozoans that live in or on a host organism, often causing disease. They typically have a life cycle involving cyst and trophozoite stages, enabling survival outside the host and infection upon ingestion.
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Transmission by Ingestion

Transmission by ingestion refers to acquiring a parasite through consuming contaminated food or water. For parasitic amoebae, ingestion of cysts is the common route, as cysts are resistant forms that survive harsh environments until reaching the host's intestine.
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Entamoeba histolytica

Entamoeba histolytica is a well-known parasitic amoeba transmitted via ingestion of cysts in contaminated food or water. It causes amoebiasis, characterized by intestinal symptoms and sometimes liver abscesses, making it a key example of ingestion-acquired parasitic amoebae.
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Textbook Question

Which of the following organisms is regularly transmitted sexually?  __________        


a. Trichomonas

b. Entamoeba

c. Trypanosoma

d. Enterobius

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Leishmania species are transmitted by __________.


a. sand flies

b. tsetse flies

c. kissing bugs

d. mosquitoes

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Trichomonas vaginalis is the most common parasitic protozoan of humans in the industrialized world.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is the name of the intracellular infection stage of Leishmania? __________          


a. Miracidia

b. Metacercaria

c. Bradyzoite

d. Amastigote

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Textbook Question

Both Plasmodium vivax and P. ovale can form dormant ______________.

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Textbook Question

Mark each statement as true or false. Rewrite the false statements to make them true by changing the underlined word(s).


__________ Trypanosoma brucei is transmitted by tsetse flies, and Trypanosoma cruzi is transmitted by kissing bugs.

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