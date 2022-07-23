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Ch. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod Vectors
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 23 - Parasitic Protozoa, Helminths, and Arthropod VectorsProblem 5
Chapter 23, Problem 5

Both Plasmodium vivax and P. ovale can form dormant ______________.

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Identify the key organisms mentioned: Plasmodium vivax and Plasmodium ovale, which are species of malaria-causing parasites.
Recall the life cycle of these Plasmodium species, focusing on stages that allow the parasite to persist in the host without causing immediate symptoms.
Understand that both P. vivax and P. ovale can form a dormant liver stage, which is a special form of the parasite that can remain inactive for extended periods.
Recognize that this dormant stage is called a 'hypnozoite,' which can reactivate later to cause relapse of malaria.
Conclude that the blank should be filled with 'hypnozoites,' the dormant forms of these Plasmodium species.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypnozoites

Hypnozoites are dormant liver-stage forms of certain Plasmodium species, including P. vivax and P. ovale. They can remain inactive in hepatocytes for weeks to months before reactivating, causing relapse of malaria. Understanding hypnozoites is crucial for treatment and prevention of recurrent infections.

Life Cycle of Plasmodium

The Plasmodium life cycle involves stages in both the mosquito vector and human host, including liver (hepatic) and blood stages. The liver stage includes the formation of schizonts and, in some species, dormant hypnozoites. Knowledge of this cycle helps explain how malaria infection persists and spreads.
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Malaria Relapse Mechanism

Relapse in malaria occurs when dormant hypnozoites reactivate and produce blood-stage parasites, causing symptoms to reappear without a new mosquito bite. This mechanism is specific to P. vivax and P. ovale, making it important to target hypnozoites with specific drugs like primaquine to prevent relapse.
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