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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 5
Chapter 25, Problem 5

True/False
_____ A typical host for a togavirus is a horse.

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Understand the context: Togaviruses are a family of viruses that include several genera, one of which is Alphavirus. These viruses often have specific hosts or vectors associated with their transmission cycles.
Recall that many togaviruses are arthropod-borne viruses (arboviruses), meaning they are transmitted by insects such as mosquitoes or ticks, and they often infect vertebrate hosts like birds, humans, or mammals.
Identify the specific togavirus that commonly uses a horse as a typical host. For example, Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEEV) and Western Equine Encephalitis Virus (WEEV) are togaviruses known to infect horses.
Recognize that in the transmission cycle, horses are usually considered 'dead-end' hosts because they can become infected but do not typically contribute to further transmission of the virus to vectors.
Summarize that the blank in the sentence should be filled with the name of the virus or the type of virus within the togavirus family that typically infects horses, such as 'Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus' or simply 'equine encephalitis virus.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Togavirus Characteristics

Togaviruses are a family of enveloped, positive-sense single-stranded RNA viruses. They often infect vertebrates and are typically transmitted by arthropod vectors like mosquitoes. Understanding their structure and transmission helps identify typical hosts and disease patterns.
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Host Specificity and Reservoirs

Host specificity refers to the preference of a virus for infecting certain species. Reservoir hosts maintain the virus in nature without severe disease, enabling transmission to other species. Identifying typical hosts is crucial for understanding viral ecology and epidemiology.
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Zoonotic Transmission and Vector-Borne Diseases

Many togaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans, often via arthropod vectors. Horses can serve as amplifying hosts in diseases like Eastern Equine Encephalitis, highlighting the role of vectors and animal hosts in disease cycles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”

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Consider the viruses you studied in this chapter. Which three would you rank as the deadliest?

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Textbook Question

Arboviruses are ___________.


a. zoonotic pathogens

b. deactivated viruses used in vaccines

c. viruses that are transmitted to humans via the bite of an arthropod

d. found in arbors

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Why is AIDS more accurately termed a “syndrome” instead of a “disease”?

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Textbook Question

If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?


a. Mumps

b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome

c. Hepatitis E

d. Breakbone fever

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Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?


a. Marburg virus

b. Hantavirus

c. Coltivirus

d. Rabies virus

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