Textbook Question
Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”
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Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”
Consider the viruses you studied in this chapter. Which three would you rank as the deadliest?
Arboviruses are ___________.
a. zoonotic pathogens
b. deactivated viruses used in vaccines
c. viruses that are transmitted to humans via the bite of an arthropod
d. found in arbors
Why is AIDS more accurately termed a “syndrome” instead of a “disease”?
If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?
a. Mumps
b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
c. Hepatitis E
d. Breakbone fever
Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?
a. Marburg virus
b. Hantavirus
c. Coltivirus
d. Rabies virus