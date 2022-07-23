Textbook Question
Consider the viruses you studied in this chapter. Which three would you rank as the deadliest?
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Consider the viruses you studied in this chapter. Which three would you rank as the deadliest?
Arboviruses are ___________.
a. zoonotic pathogens
b. deactivated viruses used in vaccines
c. viruses that are transmitted to humans via the bite of an arthropod
d. found in arbors
True/False
_____ A typical host for a togavirus is a horse.
If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?
a. Mumps
b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome
c. Hepatitis E
d. Breakbone fever
Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).
Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?
a. Marburg virus
b. Hantavirus
c. Coltivirus
d. Rabies virus