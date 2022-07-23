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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 6
Chapter 25, Problem 6

Support or refute the following statement: “Rubeola is common and of little concern as a childhood disease.”

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Step 1: Understand the disease in question. Rubeola, commonly known as measles, is a highly contagious viral disease characterized by symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, and a distinctive red rash.
Step 2: Investigate the epidemiology of Rubeola. Consider how common the disease is in various populations, especially in areas with different vaccination rates, and note that it can cause outbreaks in unvaccinated communities.
Step 3: Examine the potential complications of Rubeola. These can include serious conditions such as pneumonia, encephalitis (brain inflammation), and death, especially in young children and immunocompromised individuals.
Step 4: Evaluate the impact of vaccination programs. The introduction of the measles vaccine has drastically reduced the incidence and severity of the disease, but in areas with low vaccination coverage, measles remains a significant health concern.
Step 5: Synthesize the information to support or refute the statement by weighing the disease's prevalence, severity, and preventability, concluding whether it is indeed common and of little concern or if it remains a serious childhood disease.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rubeola (Measles) Overview

Rubeola, commonly known as measles, is a highly contagious viral disease characterized by symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, and a distinctive rash. It primarily affects children and can spread rapidly in unvaccinated populations.
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Complications and Severity of Rubeola

Although often considered a common childhood illness, measles can lead to serious complications including pneumonia, encephalitis, and death, especially in malnourished children or those with weakened immune systems. These risks make it a significant public health concern.
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Prevention and Public Health Impact

Vaccination with the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles outbreaks. High vaccination coverage is essential to protect communities and reduce the disease burden, highlighting that measles is not a trivial childhood disease.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the viruses you studied in this chapter. Which three would you rank as the deadliest?

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Textbook Question

Arboviruses are ___________.


a. zoonotic pathogens

b. deactivated viruses used in vaccines

c. viruses that are transmitted to humans via the bite of an arthropod

d. found in arbors

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Textbook Question

True/False

_____ A typical host for a togavirus is a horse.

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Textbook Question

If mosquitoes were eradicated from an area, which of the following diseases would be most affected?


a. Mumps

b. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome

c. Hepatitis E

d. Breakbone fever

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Textbook Question

Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).

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Textbook Question

Negri bodies are associated with which of the following?


a. Marburg virus

b. Hantavirus

c. Coltivirus

d. Rabies virus

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