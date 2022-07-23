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Ch. 25 - Pathogenic RNA Viruses
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 25 - Pathogenic RNA VirusesProblem 9
Chapter 25, Problem 9

Several laboratory tests are used to identify viruses. From your study of this chapter alone, which tests would you surmise are the most common?

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1
Step 1: Understand that virus identification in the laboratory often relies on detecting viral components such as nucleic acids, proteins, or the effects viruses have on host cells.
Step 2: Recognize that common laboratory tests include methods like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to detect viral DNA or RNA, serological tests to identify antibodies or antigens, and culture techniques to observe cytopathic effects in host cells.
Step 3: Consider that PCR is widely used because it is highly sensitive and specific for detecting viral genetic material, making it a common choice for virus identification.
Step 4: Note that serological tests, such as enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), are also common because they can detect immune responses to viruses, which helps in diagnosing infections.
Step 5: Summarize that the most common tests from the chapter likely include PCR for nucleic acid detection, serological assays for antibody or antigen detection, and viral culture methods to observe virus-induced changes in cells.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Virus Identification Methods

Virus identification involves various laboratory techniques that detect viral presence or activity. Common methods include culture techniques, serological assays, and molecular tests, each targeting different viral components or effects.
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Serological Tests

Serological tests detect antibodies or antigens related to viruses in patient samples. These tests, such as ELISA and agglutination assays, are widely used due to their speed and ability to indicate current or past infections.
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Molecular Techniques (PCR)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) amplifies viral genetic material, allowing sensitive and specific detection of viruses. PCR is a common and powerful tool in viral diagnostics because it can identify viruses even at low concentrations.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Polio and smallpox have been eliminated as natural threats to human health in the United States. (Some risk from bioterrorism remains.) You have considered the features of these diseases that allowed them to be eliminated. From your studies of other viruses, what other viral diseases are candidates for elimination? Why hasn’t AIDS been eliminated?

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Textbook Question

Koplik’s spots are oral lesions associated with __________.


a. mumps

b. measles

c. flu

d. colds

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Textbook Question

Translate the following identification label on a vial of influenzavirus: B/Kuwait (H1N3).

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Textbook Question

A horror movie portrays victims of biological warfare with uncontrolled bleeding from the eyes, mouth, nose, ears, and anus. What actual virus causes these symptoms?


a. Ebola virus

b. Bunyavirus

c. Hantavirus

d. Human immunodeficiency virus

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Textbook Question

Why are there more cases of West Nile virus encephalitis in summer than in winter of every year?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an accurate statement concerning zoonoses?

a. They are animal diseases that spread to humans.

b. They are diseases specifically transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks.

c. They are mucus-borne viruses, which are transmitted in the droplets of moisture in a sneeze or cough.

d. They are diseases that can be transmitted from humans to an animal population.

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