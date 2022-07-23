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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 5
Chapter 26, Problem 5

A primary goal in wastewater treatment is to reduce the _________.

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1
Identify the key objective of wastewater treatment, which is to improve water quality by removing harmful substances.
Understand that wastewater contains various pollutants such as organic matter, pathogens, nutrients, and toxic chemicals.
Recognize that the primary goal is to reduce the concentration of organic matter, often measured as Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD), which indicates the amount of oxygen required by microorganisms to decompose organic material.
Consider that reducing BOD helps prevent oxygen depletion in natural water bodies, protecting aquatic life.
Conclude that the blank in the sentence is best filled with 'Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD)' or 'organic pollutants,' as these are the main targets in wastewater treatment.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD)

BOD measures the amount of oxygen required by microorganisms to decompose organic matter in water. Reducing BOD in wastewater is crucial because high BOD levels deplete oxygen in natural water bodies, harming aquatic life.
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Organic Matter in Wastewater

Organic matter consists of biodegradable substances like food waste, sewage, and plant material. Its presence in wastewater increases microbial activity, leading to oxygen consumption and potential pollution if not properly treated.
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Wastewater Treatment Processes

These processes, including primary, secondary, and tertiary treatments, aim to remove contaminants such as organic matter, nutrients, and pathogens. Effective treatment reduces pollutants like BOD, ensuring safer discharge into the environment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?

a. Corn

b. Synthetic medium made by hand

c. Whey from cheese production

d. Brewing mash

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Textbook Question

Strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae have been identified as being capable of _______.

a. Producing plastics

b. Producing alternative fuels

c. Fermenting foods

d. Preventing ice formation

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Textbook Question

The presence of _________in a water sample usually means pathogens have contaminated the source.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

_______ The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

_______ Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.

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Textbook Question

Biodegradable plastics can be made from which of the following microbial metabolites?

a. Sludge

b. PHB

c. BOD

d. Alum

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