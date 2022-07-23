A primary goal in wastewater treatment is to reduce the _________.

Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae have been identified as being capable of _______.
a. Producing plastics
b. Producing alternative fuels
c. Fermenting foods
d. Preventing ice formation
The presence of _________in a water sample usually means pathogens have contaminated the source.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.
Biodegradable plastics can be made from which of the following microbial metabolites?
a. Sludge
b. PHB
c. BOD
d. Alum