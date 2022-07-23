Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Potable water is allowed to have ________coliforms per 100 ml of water tested.
A primary goal in wastewater treatment is to reduce the _________.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.
Biodegradable plastics can be made from which of the following microbial metabolites?
a. Sludge
b. PHB
c. BOD
d. Alum
The two types of industrial fermentation equipment are designed for ________ production or ________ production.