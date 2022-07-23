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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 4
Chapter 26, Problem 4

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the statement. Methane is indeed a gas produced by microbial metabolism, specifically by methanogenic archaea during anaerobic digestion.
Step 2: Determine if the statement is true or false. The statement says methane can be used directly as a fuel source, which is true because methane is the main component of natural gas and can be burned for energy.
Step 3: Since the statement is true, no rewriting is necessary to make it true. However, if the statement were false, you would identify the incorrect part and replace it with a correct phrase.
Step 4: For example, if the statement said 'Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that cannot be used directly as a fuel source,' you would rewrite it to say 'Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source' to make it true.
Step 5: Summarize that methane is a biologically produced gas and a valuable renewable energy source, highlighting its role in microbial metabolism and fuel applications.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Methanogenesis

Methanogenesis is a form of anaerobic respiration carried out by certain archaea called methanogens. These microbes produce methane as a metabolic byproduct by reducing carbon compounds like carbon dioxide or acetate. This process occurs in environments such as wetlands, ruminant guts, and anaerobic digesters.

Microbial Metabolism and Gas Production

Microbial metabolism includes various biochemical pathways that produce gases like methane, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide. These gases result from the breakdown of organic matter under specific conditions, often anaerobic, and can have ecological and industrial significance.
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Methane as a Fuel Source

Methane is a primary component of natural gas and can be used directly as a fuel due to its high energy content. Biogenic methane produced by microbes can be captured and utilized as a renewable energy source, for example, in biogas systems.
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