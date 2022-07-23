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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 5
Chapter 26, Problem 5

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.

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Step 1: Understand the context of the statement. Both drinking water treatment and sewage treatment involve processes to improve water quality, but their goals differ: drinking water treatment aims to make water safe for human consumption, while sewage treatment focuses on removing contaminants before releasing water back into the environment.
Step 2: Identify the key phrase to evaluate: 'The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.' Consider the main processes involved in each treatment type, such as filtration, disinfection, sedimentation, and biological treatment.
Step 3: Analyze the processes in drinking water treatment, which typically include coagulation, flocculation, sedimentation, filtration, and disinfection to remove pathogens and impurities to meet safety standards.
Step 4: Analyze the processes in sewage treatment, which often include primary treatment (physical removal of solids), secondary treatment (biological degradation of organic matter), and tertiary treatment (advanced filtration and disinfection) to reduce pollutants before discharge.
Step 5: Compare the processes and determine if they are similar or different. If the statement is false, rewrite the underlined phrase to reflect the correct relationship, such as 'The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve different processes tailored to their specific goals.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Water Treatment Processes

Water treatment involves removing contaminants from raw water to make it safe for drinking. Common steps include coagulation, sedimentation, filtration, and disinfection, focusing on eliminating pathogens and chemical pollutants.
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Sewage Treatment Processes

Sewage treatment aims to remove organic matter, nutrients, and pathogens from wastewater before releasing it into the environment. It typically includes primary (physical), secondary (biological), and tertiary (chemical or advanced) treatment stages.
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Differences Between Drinking Water and Sewage Treatment

Although both treatments involve purification, drinking water treatment focuses on making water potable, while sewage treatment focuses on reducing pollution and protecting ecosystems. The processes differ in goals, methods, and contaminants targeted.
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a. Sludge

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c. BOD

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