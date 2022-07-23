Textbook Question
________ and ________are the two types of food poisoning.
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________ and ________are the two types of food poisoning.
Strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae have been identified as being capable of _______.
a. Producing plastics
b. Producing alternative fuels
c. Fermenting foods
d. Preventing ice formation
A primary goal in wastewater treatment is to reduce the _________.
The presence of _________in a water sample usually means pathogens have contaminated the source.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.
Biodegradable plastics can be made from which of the following microbial metabolites?
a. Sludge
b. PHB
c. BOD
d. Alum