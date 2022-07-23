Potable water is allowed to have ________coliforms per 100 ml of water tested.
Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 26, Problem 4
Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the growth medium in industrial fermentations. The medium should provide essential nutrients to support the growth of microorganisms efficiently and cost-effectively.
Step 2: Evaluate each option based on availability, nutrient content, and cost. For example, corn and brewing mash are rich in carbohydrates, which are good energy sources; whey contains proteins and lactose; synthetic media are precisely formulated but often expensive.
Step 3: Consider the scale of industrial fermentation, which requires large volumes of medium. This makes cost and availability critical factors, often favoring by-products or agricultural materials over synthetic media.
Step 4: Analyze the suitability of each medium for microbial growth. For instance, brewing mash is a by-product of beer production and contains fermentable sugars and nutrients, making it a good candidate.
Step 5: Conclude by comparing the pros and cons of each medium, focusing on which one balances nutrient richness, cost-effectiveness, and availability best for large-scale industrial fermentation.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Industrial Fermentation
Industrial fermentation is the large-scale cultivation of microorganisms to produce products like enzymes, alcohol, or antibiotics. It requires growth media that support high yield, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. Understanding the process helps in selecting suitable substrates for efficient microbial growth.
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Growth Medium Composition
A growth medium provides essential nutrients such as carbon, nitrogen, vitamins, and minerals for microbial growth. Complex media like whey or brewing mash contain natural nutrients and are often cheaper, while synthetic media are precisely defined but costly. The choice depends on nutrient availability and cost.
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Cost and Availability of Substrates
In industrial settings, the cost and availability of substrates are critical. By-products like whey or brewing mash are economical and readily available, making them attractive for fermentation. Corn is a common raw material but may be more expensive or less efficient compared to waste products.
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