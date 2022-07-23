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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 6
Chapter 26, Problem 6

Strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae have been identified as being capable of _______.
a. Producing plastics
b. Producing alternative fuels
c. Fermenting foods
d. Preventing ice formation

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1
Understand the context of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae and its unique biological properties.
Recall that Pseudomonas syringae is known for its role in influencing ice formation due to specific proteins it produces.
Recognize that these ice nucleation proteins can catalyze ice formation at relatively high subzero temperatures, which is a distinctive feature of this bacterium.
Compare the options given: producing plastics, producing alternative fuels, fermenting foods, and preventing ice formation.
Conclude that the correct capability of Pseudomonas syringae is related to ice formation, specifically that it promotes ice nucleation rather than preventing it.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pseudomonas syringae Characteristics

Pseudomonas syringae is a common plant-pathogenic bacterium known for its ice nucleation activity. It produces proteins on its surface that promote ice crystal formation at relatively high subzero temperatures, influencing frost damage in plants.
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Ice Nucleation Activity

Ice nucleation activity refers to the ability of certain bacteria, like Pseudomonas syringae, to catalyze ice formation by providing a template for water molecules to freeze. This property is unique and has applications in weather modification and frost prevention.
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Biotechnological Applications of Bacteria

Bacteria can be harnessed for various biotechnological uses, such as producing bioplastics, biofuels, or fermenting foods. However, Pseudomonas syringae is specifically notable for its role in ice nucleation rather than these other applications.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

________ and ________are the two types of food poisoning.

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Which of the following is added during water or sewage treatment to promote flocculation?

a. Sludge

b. PHA

c. BOD

d. Alum

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A primary goal in wastewater treatment is to reduce the _________.

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The presence of _________in a water sample usually means pathogens have contaminated the source.

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Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

_______ The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.

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Textbook Question

Biodegradable plastics can be made from which of the following microbial metabolites?

a. Sludge

b. PHB

c. BOD

d. Alum

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