Skip to main content
Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 5
Chapter 26, Problem 5

Biodegradable plastics can be made from which of the following microbial metabolites?
a. Sludge
b. PHB
c. BOD
d. Alum

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: It asks which microbial metabolite can be used to make biodegradable plastics. Focus on microbial products rather than general substances or chemicals.
Review each option: 'sludge' is a byproduct of wastewater treatment, not a specific microbial metabolite; 'PHB' stands for polyhydroxybutyrate, a well-known microbial polyester; 'BOD' (biochemical oxygen demand) is a measure of organic matter, not a metabolite; 'alum' is a chemical compound used in water treatment, not a microbial product.
Recall that PHB is produced by certain bacteria as an energy storage compound and is biodegradable, making it suitable for producing biodegradable plastics.
Eliminate options that are not microbial metabolites or not related to plastic production, narrowing down to the correct metabolite.
Conclude that the correct answer is the microbial metabolite known for biodegradable plastic production, which is PHB.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microbial Metabolites

Microbial metabolites are substances produced during the metabolism of microorganisms. These can be primary, essential for growth, or secondary, often with specialized functions. Some metabolites, like polyhydroxyalkanoates, serve as raw materials for biodegradable plastics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
Primary & Secondary Metabolites

Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB)

PHB is a type of polyhydroxyalkanoate produced by certain bacteria as an energy storage compound. It is biodegradable and can be processed into bioplastics, making it an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastics derived from petroleum.

Biodegradable Plastics

Biodegradable plastics are materials that can be broken down by microorganisms into natural substances like water and carbon dioxide. They reduce environmental pollution and are often made from microbial metabolites such as PHB, unlike synthetic plastics which persist in the environment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Composition of Item to Be Treated
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?

a. Corn

b. Synthetic medium made by hand

c. Whey from cheese production

d. Brewing mash

958
views
Textbook Question

Potable water is allowed to have ________coliforms per 100 ml of water tested.

1555
views
Textbook Question

Strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae have been identified as being capable of _______.

a. Producing plastics

b. Producing alternative fuels

c. Fermenting foods

d. Preventing ice formation

1274
views
Textbook Question

A primary goal in wastewater treatment is to reduce the _________.

957
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

_______ The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.

655
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

_______ Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.

670
views