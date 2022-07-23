Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Which of the following would be the best growth medium to use for industrial fermentations?
a. Corn
b. Synthetic medium made by hand
c. Whey from cheese production
d. Brewing mash
Potable water is allowed to have ________coliforms per 100 ml of water tested.
Strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae have been identified as being capable of _______.
a. Producing plastics
b. Producing alternative fuels
c. Fermenting foods
d. Preventing ice formation
A primary goal in wastewater treatment is to reduce the _________.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ Methane is a gas produced by microbial metabolism that can be used directly as a fuel source.