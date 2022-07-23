________ and ________are the two types of food poisoning.

During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?
a. Algae
b. Viruses
c. Fungal spores
d. Bacteria
During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?
a. Algae
b. Viruses
c. Fungal spores
d. Bacteria
Which of the following is added during water or sewage treatment to promote flocculation?
a. Sludge
b. PHA
c. BOD
d. Alum
Strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae have been identified as being capable of _______.
a. Producing plastics
b. Producing alternative fuels
c. Fermenting foods
d. Preventing ice formation
The presence of _________in a water sample usually means pathogens have contaminated the source.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______ The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.
Compounds that can be used for energy and are made by microbes are called ________.