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Ch. 26 - Applied and Industrial Microbiology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 26 - Applied and Industrial MicrobiologyProblem 7
Chapter 26, Problem 7

________ and ________are the two types of food poisoning.

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1
Understand that food poisoning can be classified based on the cause and mechanism by which the illness occurs.
Identify the first type: Food poisoning caused by ingestion of preformed toxins produced by bacteria in the food, known as 'intoxication'.
Identify the second type: Food poisoning caused by ingestion of food contaminated with pathogenic bacteria that then grow and produce toxins inside the host, known as 'infection'.
Recognize that these two types are commonly referred to as 'food intoxication' and 'food infection'.
Summarize that the two types of food poisoning are 'food intoxication' and 'food infection'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Food Poisoning

Food poisoning refers to illness caused by consuming contaminated food containing harmful bacteria, toxins, or chemicals. It results in symptoms like nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain, often appearing within hours to days after ingestion.
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Infectious (Bacterial) Food Poisoning

Infectious food poisoning occurs when live pathogenic bacteria or viruses are ingested and multiply in the intestines, causing illness. Examples include Salmonella and E. coli infections, where the bacteria themselves cause damage and symptoms.
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Toxic (Non-infectious) Food Poisoning

Toxic food poisoning results from consuming preformed toxins produced by bacteria or other organisms in food, without the need for bacterial growth in the host. A common example is Staphylococcus aureus toxin, which causes rapid onset of symptoms.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

During chemical treatment of drinking water and wastewater, which of the following microbes is least likely to be inactivated or killed?

a. Algae

b. Viruses

c. Fungal spores

d. Bacteria

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Which of the following is added during water or sewage treatment to promote flocculation?

a. Sludge

b. PHA

c. BOD

d. Alum

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Textbook Question

Strains of the bacterium Pseudomonas syringae have been identified as being capable of _______.

a. Producing plastics

b. Producing alternative fuels

c. Fermenting foods

d. Preventing ice formation

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Textbook Question

The presence of _________in a water sample usually means pathogens have contaminated the source.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.

_______ The treatment of drinking water and the treatment of sewage involve similar processes.

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Textbook Question

Compounds that can be used for energy and are made by microbes are called ________.

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