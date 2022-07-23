Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ Sauerkraut production involves the alcoholic fermentation of cabbage.
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
______ Sauerkraut production involves the alcoholic fermentation of cabbage.
Commercially produced beers and wines are usually fermented with the aid of _______.
a. Naturally occurring bacteria
b. Naturally occurring yeast
c. Specific cultured bacteria
d. Specific cultured yeast
Label the steps in the wine-making process.
<IMAGE>
Which of the following lists foods in order, from perishable to nonperishable?
a. Dried pasta, cheese, fruit, uncooked ground beef
b. Dried pasta, fruit, uncooked ground beef, cheese
c. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, cheese, dried pasta
d. Uncooked ground beef, fruit, dried pasta, cheese
Indicate whether the following statement is true or false. Rewrite the underlined phrase to make a false statement true.
_______Pasteurization kills mesophilic microorganisms except endospore formers.
The two types of industrial fermentation equipment are designed for ________ production or ________ production.