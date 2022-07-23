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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 3
Chapter 4, Problem 3

Resolution is best described as the ____________.
a. Ability to view something that is small
b. Ability to magnify a specimen
c. Ability to distinguish between two adjacent objects
d. Difference between two waves of electromagnetic radiation

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1
Understand the term 'resolution' in the context of microscopy, which refers to the ability of a microscope to distinguish two points as separate entities rather than a single blurred point.
Recall that magnification (option b) is the process of enlarging the appearance of an object, but it does not necessarily improve the clarity or detail between two close points.
Consider that 'ability to view something that is small' (option a) relates more to magnification and detection rather than resolution itself.
Recognize that 'difference between two waves of electromagnetic radiation' (option d) is related to wavelength concepts in physics, not directly to resolution in microscopy.
Conclude that resolution is best described as the ability to distinguish between two adjacent objects, which corresponds to option c.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Resolution in Microscopy

Resolution refers to the ability of a microscope to distinguish two points as separate and distinct. It determines the clarity and detail of the image, allowing us to see fine structures that are close together.
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Magnification

Magnification is the process of enlarging the appearance of an object using lenses. While it makes objects appear bigger, it does not necessarily improve the clarity or detail, which depends on resolution.
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Distinguishing Adjacent Objects

The key function of resolution is to differentiate two objects that are very close to each other. Without sufficient resolution, these objects would appear as one blurred image, limiting the usefulness of magnification.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Put the following substances in the order they are used in a Gram stain:

Counterstain

Decolorizing agent

Mordant

Primary stain

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Textbook Question

Immersion oil ________(increases/decreases) the numerical aperture, which ________(increases/decreases) resolution because _______(more/fewer) light rays are involved.

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Textbook Question

Label the microscope.

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Textbook Question

The type of fixation developed by Koch for bacteria is _______.

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Textbook Question

Why can electron microscopes magnify only dead organisms?

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Textbook Question

Curved glass lenses _______light.

a. Refract

b. Bend

c. Magnify

d. Both a and b

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