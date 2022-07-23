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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 3
Chapter 4, Problem 3

Immersion oil ________(increases/decreases) the numerical aperture, which ________(increases/decreases) resolution because _______(more/fewer) light rays are involved.

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Understand that immersion oil is used in microscopy to improve image quality by affecting the numerical aperture (NA) of the objective lens.
Recall that numerical aperture (NA) is given by the formula \(NA = n \times \sin(\theta)\), where \(n\) is the refractive index of the medium between the specimen and the objective lens, and \(\theta\) is the half-angle of the maximum cone of light that can enter the lens.
Recognize that immersion oil has a refractive index closer to that of glass (around 1.5), which is higher than air (refractive index ~1.0), so using immersion oil increases the refractive index \(n\) in the NA formula.
Since increasing \(n\) increases the numerical aperture \(NA\), this allows the objective lens to gather more light rays (larger \(\theta\) effectively), improving the resolution of the microscope.
Conclude that immersion oil increases the numerical aperture, which increases resolution because more light rays are involved in forming the image.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Numerical Aperture (NA)

Numerical aperture is a measure of a microscope lens's ability to gather light and resolve fine specimen detail at a fixed object distance. A higher NA indicates better light-gathering capacity and improved resolution, allowing clearer and more detailed images.
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Immersion Oil and Light Refraction

Immersion oil has a refractive index similar to glass, reducing light refraction between the specimen slide and the objective lens. This minimizes light loss and allows more light rays to enter the lens, effectively increasing the numerical aperture.
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Resolution in Microscopy

Resolution is the ability of a microscope to distinguish two close points as separate. Increasing numerical aperture by using immersion oil improves resolution because more light rays are captured, enhancing image clarity and detail.
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Related Practice
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Put the following substances in the order they are used in a Gram stain:

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Label the microscope.

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The type of fixation developed by Koch for bacteria is _______.

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Why can electron microscopes magnify only dead organisms?

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Resolution is best described as the ____________.

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Critique the following definition of magnification given by a student on a microbiology test: “Magnification makes things bigger.”

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