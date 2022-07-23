Textbook Question
Put the following substances in the order they are used in a Gram stain:
Counterstain
Decolorizing agent
Mordant
Primary stain
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Put the following substances in the order they are used in a Gram stain:
Counterstain
Decolorizing agent
Mordant
Primary stain
Label the microscope.
The type of fixation developed by Koch for bacteria is _______.
Why can electron microscopes magnify only dead organisms?
Resolution is best described as the ____________.
a. Ability to view something that is small
b. Ability to magnify a specimen
c. Ability to distinguish between two adjacent objects
d. Difference between two waves of electromagnetic radiation
Critique the following definition of magnification given by a student on a microbiology test: “Magnification makes things bigger.”