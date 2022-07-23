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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 3
Chapter 4, Problem 3

Why can electron microscopes magnify only dead organisms?

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Understand that electron microscopes use a beam of electrons instead of light to create an image, which requires a vacuum environment to prevent electrons from scattering.
Recognize that living organisms contain water and other volatile substances that would evaporate or be damaged in the vacuum, making it impossible to observe them alive under an electron microscope.
Know that the preparation process for electron microscopy involves fixing, dehydrating, and sometimes coating the specimen with a conductive material, all of which kill the organism.
Realize that these preparation steps are necessary to preserve fine structural details and to allow electrons to pass through or reflect off the specimen effectively.
Conclude that because of the vacuum requirement and the harsh preparation methods, electron microscopes can only magnify dead organisms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Microscopy Principles

Electron microscopes use beams of electrons instead of light to achieve much higher resolution and magnification. Because electrons have much shorter wavelengths than visible light, they can reveal fine structural details at the nanometer scale, which is essential for studying cellular ultrastructure.
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Sample Preparation and Vacuum Requirement

Electron microscopes require samples to be placed in a high vacuum to prevent electron scattering by air molecules. Living organisms cannot survive in this vacuum environment, so samples must be fixed, dehydrated, and often coated with conductive materials, which kills the cells.
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Impact of Electron Beam on Biological Samples

The high-energy electron beam used in electron microscopy can damage or destroy living cells by breaking chemical bonds and generating heat. This makes it impossible to observe live organisms directly, limiting electron microscopy to dead, preserved specimens.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Put the following substances in the order they are used in a Gram stain:

Counterstain

Decolorizing agent

Mordant

Primary stain

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Textbook Question

Immersion oil ________(increases/decreases) the numerical aperture, which ________(increases/decreases) resolution because _______(more/fewer) light rays are involved.

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Textbook Question

The type of fixation developed by Koch for bacteria is _______.

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Textbook Question

________ refers to differences in intensity between two objects.

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Textbook Question

Resolution is best described as the ____________.

a. Ability to view something that is small

b. Ability to magnify a specimen

c. Ability to distinguish between two adjacent objects

d. Difference between two waves of electromagnetic radiation

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Textbook Question

Curved glass lenses _______light.

a. Refract

b. Bend

c. Magnify

d. Both a and b

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