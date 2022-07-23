Why can electron microscopes magnify only dead organisms?

Textbook Question
Put the following substances in the order they are used in a Gram stain:
Counterstain
Decolorizing agent
Mordant
Primary stain
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Put the following substances in the order they are used in a Gram stain:
Counterstain
Decolorizing agent
Mordant
Primary stain
Immersion oil ________(increases/decreases) the numerical aperture, which ________(increases/decreases) resolution because _______(more/fewer) light rays are involved.
The type of fixation developed by Koch for bacteria is _______.
________ refers to differences in intensity between two objects.
Resolution is best described as the ____________.
a. Ability to view something that is small
b. Ability to magnify a specimen
c. Ability to distinguish between two adjacent objects
d. Difference between two waves of electromagnetic radiation
Curved glass lenses _______light.
a. Refract
b. Bend
c. Magnify
d. Both a and b