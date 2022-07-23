Textbook Question
Immersion oil ________(increases/decreases) the numerical aperture, which ________(increases/decreases) resolution because _______(more/fewer) light rays are involved.
1539
views
Immersion oil ________(increases/decreases) the numerical aperture, which ________(increases/decreases) resolution because _______(more/fewer) light rays are involved.
Cationic chromophores such as methylene blue ionically bond to _______(positively/negatively) charged chemicals such as DNA and proteins.
________ refers to differences in intensity between two objects.
Why can electron microscopes magnify only dead organisms?
Resolution is best described as the ____________.
a. Ability to view something that is small
b. Ability to magnify a specimen
c. Ability to distinguish between two adjacent objects
d. Difference between two waves of electromagnetic radiation
Curved glass lenses _______light.
a. Refract
b. Bend
c. Magnify
d. Both a and b