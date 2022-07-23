The type of fixation developed by Koch for bacteria is _______.

Textbook Question
Immersion oil ________(increases/decreases) the numerical aperture, which ________(increases/decreases) resolution because _______(more/fewer) light rays are involved.
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Immersion oil ________(increases/decreases) the numerical aperture, which ________(increases/decreases) resolution because _______(more/fewer) light rays are involved.
A nanometer is _______ than a micrometer.
a. 10 times larger
b. 10 times smaller
c. 1000 times larger
d. 1000 times smaller
Label the microscope.
Why can electron microscopes magnify only dead organisms?
Resolution is best described as the ____________.
a. Ability to view something that is small
b. Ability to magnify a specimen
c. Ability to distinguish between two adjacent objects
d. Difference between two waves of electromagnetic radiation
Critique the following definition of magnification given by a student on a microbiology test: “Magnification makes things bigger.”