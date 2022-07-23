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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 2
Chapter 4, Problem 2

The type of fixation developed by Koch for bacteria is _______.

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Understand that 'fixation' in microbiology refers to the process of preserving the structure of microorganisms on a slide so they can be stained and observed under a microscope.
Recall that Robert Koch developed specific techniques for preparing bacterial samples to study them effectively, which included a particular type of fixation.
Identify the type of fixation Koch used, which involves heat to kill the bacteria, adhere them to the slide, and preserve their morphology for staining.
Recognize that this method is commonly known as 'heat fixation' because it uses heat to fix bacteria onto the slide.
Summarize that the fixation method developed by Koch for bacteria is heat fixation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Fixation

Bacterial fixation is a process used to preserve and attach bacteria to a microscope slide, preventing them from washing away during staining. It also kills the bacteria, making them safe to handle and improving stain uptake for better visualization.
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Heat Fixation

Heat fixation, developed by Robert Koch, involves passing a bacterial smear through a flame to kill and adhere the cells to the slide. This method preserves cell morphology and is commonly used in preparing bacterial samples for staining.
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Importance of Fixation in Microbiology

Fixation is crucial for microscopic examination as it stabilizes bacterial structures and prevents distortion. Proper fixation ensures accurate observation of bacterial shape, arrangement, and staining characteristics essential for identification.
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Immersion oil ________(increases/decreases) the numerical aperture, which ________(increases/decreases) resolution because _______(more/fewer) light rays are involved.

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Why can electron microscopes magnify only dead organisms?

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Critique the following definition of magnification given by a student on a microbiology test: “Magnification makes things bigger.”

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