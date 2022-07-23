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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 4
Chapter 4, Problem 4

Curved glass lenses _______light.
a. Refract
b. Bend
c. Magnify
d. Both a and b

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1
Understand the properties of curved glass lenses: they change the direction of light rays passing through them.
Recall that 'refraction' is the bending of light as it passes from one medium to another, which is exactly what lenses do.
Recognize that 'bending' light is another way to describe refraction, so both terms are related to the same phenomenon.
Consider the options: 'refract' means to bend light, 'bend' is a simpler term for the same process, and 'magnify' refers to making images appear larger, which is a result but not the direct action on light.
Conclude that the best answer includes both 'refract' and 'bend' since curved lenses do both, so the correct choice is the one that combines these actions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Refraction of Light

Refraction is the bending of light as it passes from one medium to another with a different density, such as air to glass. Curved glass lenses change the direction of light rays through refraction, focusing or dispersing them to form images.
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Function of Curved Lenses

Curved lenses are designed to refract light in specific ways to magnify or reduce images. Convex lenses converge light rays to a focal point, while concave lenses diverge them, altering how we perceive objects.
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Relationship Between Refraction and Bending

The term 'bending' light is a common way to describe refraction. When light enters a curved lens, it bends due to refraction, so both terms describe the same physical phenomenon in this context.
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