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Ch. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and Classification
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 4 - Microscopy, Staining, and ClassificationProblem 4
Chapter 4, Problem 4

________ refers to differences in intensity between two objects.

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1
Understand that the question is asking for a term related to visual differences in intensity between two objects, which is a concept often discussed in microscopy and microbiology imaging.
Recall that in microscopy, the term used to describe the difference in light intensity between two adjacent objects or areas is crucial for distinguishing details in a specimen.
Identify that this term is commonly known as 'contrast', which allows us to see differences in brightness or color that make structures visible under the microscope.
Recognize that contrast is essential for differentiating between cells, organelles, or microorganisms when viewing samples, especially when the objects have similar colors or transparency.
Conclude that the correct term to fill in the blank is 'contrast', as it specifically refers to differences in intensity between two objects.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Contrast

Contrast in microbiology and microscopy refers to the difference in light intensity or color between two objects or areas, making it possible to distinguish structures in a specimen. Higher contrast improves visibility of details, especially in transparent or similarly colored samples.
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Magnification, Resolution, & Contrast

Light Intensity

Light intensity is the amount of light that illuminates or passes through a specimen. Variations in light intensity affect how clearly objects can be seen under a microscope, influencing the contrast and overall image quality.
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Microscopy Techniques

Microscopy techniques, such as brightfield, phase contrast, and fluorescence microscopy, use different methods to enhance contrast between objects. Understanding these techniques helps explain how differences in intensity are manipulated to visualize microorganisms effectively.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Put the following substances in the order they are used in a Gram stain:

Counterstain

Decolorizing agent

Mordant

Primary stain

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Textbook Question

Cationic chromophores such as methylene blue ionically bond to _______(positively/negatively) charged chemicals such as DNA and proteins.

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Textbook Question

Why can electron microscopes magnify only dead organisms?

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Textbook Question

Curved glass lenses _______light.

a. Refract

b. Bend

c. Magnify

d. Both a and b

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Textbook Question

Why is Latin used in taxonomic nomenclature?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following factors is important in making an image appear larger?

a. Thickness of the lens

b. Curvature of the lens

c. Speed of the light passing through the lens

d. All of the above

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