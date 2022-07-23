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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 5
Chapter 5, Problem 5

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only


Involves the production of cell membrane constituents

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1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the metabolism types: Anabolism refers to the biosynthetic processes that build complex molecules from simpler ones, requiring energy input. Catabolism refers to the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy. Amphibolic metabolism involves pathways that function in both anabolism and catabolism.
Step 2: Analyze the phrase 'Involves the production of cell membrane constituents.' This phrase indicates the synthesis or building up of molecules that make up the cell membrane.
Step 3: Since the process is about producing or synthesizing components, it aligns with anabolic processes, which are responsible for biosynthesis.
Step 4: Confirm that this process does not primarily involve breaking down molecules for energy (catabolism) or both directions (amphibolic), but specifically the building up of molecules.
Step 5: Conclude that the metabolism type referred to in this phrase is 'anabolism only.'

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anabolism

Anabolism refers to the set of metabolic pathways that construct molecules from smaller units, requiring energy input. It includes the synthesis of complex molecules like lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids, essential for cell growth and repair. Producing cell membrane constituents, such as phospholipids, is a classic example of anabolic processes.
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Catabolism

Catabolism involves the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy stored in chemical bonds. This energy is often captured in ATP and used to power cellular activities. Catabolic pathways include processes like glycolysis and the Krebs cycle, which degrade nutrients to generate energy.
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Amphibolic Metabolism

Amphibolic metabolism describes pathways that function in both anabolism and catabolism, serving dual roles. These pathways can break down molecules to release energy and also provide intermediates for biosynthesis. The Krebs cycle is a key example, participating in energy production and supplying precursors for anabolic reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Is endergonic

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How does a noncompetitive inhibitor at a single allosteric site affect a whole pathway of enzymatic reactions?

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