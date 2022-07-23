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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 5
Chapter 5, Problem 5

The final electron acceptor in aerobic respiration is ________.

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1
Understand the context of aerobic respiration, which is a metabolic process where cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide, and water.
Recall that during aerobic respiration, electrons are transferred through a series of protein complexes in the electron transport chain located in the mitochondrial membrane.
Identify that the final electron acceptor is the molecule that receives electrons at the end of the electron transport chain, allowing the chain to continue functioning.
Remember that in aerobic respiration, oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor because it has a high affinity for electrons and combines with protons to form water.
Therefore, the final electron acceptor in aerobic respiration is oxygen (O\_2).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aerobic Respiration

Aerobic respiration is a metabolic process in which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), carbon dioxide, and water. It requires oxygen as the final electron acceptor to efficiently produce energy through the electron transport chain.
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Electron Transport Chain (ETC)

The electron transport chain is a series of protein complexes located in the cell membrane (or mitochondrial membrane in eukaryotes) that transfer electrons from electron donors to acceptors via redox reactions. This transfer creates a proton gradient used to generate ATP.
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Final Electron Acceptor

The final electron acceptor is the molecule that receives electrons at the end of the electron transport chain. In aerobic respiration, oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor, combining with electrons and protons to form water, enabling continuous electron flow and ATP production.
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Explain the mechanism of negative feedback with respect to enzyme action.

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_______ is a cyclic series of eight reactions involved in the catabolism of acetyl-CoA that yields eight molecules of NADH and two molecules of FADH2.

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Three common inorganic electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration are _______,_______, and _______.

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Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


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Photosynthetic bacteria that also fix nitrogen are:

a. Mycoplasmas

b. Spirilla

c. Bacteroids

d. Cyanobacteria

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Facultative anaerobes can live under either aerobic or anaerobic conditions. What metabolic pathways allow these organisms to continue to harvest energy from sugar molecules in the absence of oxygen?

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