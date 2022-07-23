Explain the mechanism of negative feedback with respect to enzyme action.
The final electron acceptor in aerobic respiration is ________.
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Key Concepts
Aerobic Respiration
Electron Transport Chain (ETC)
Final Electron Acceptor
_______ is a cyclic series of eight reactions involved in the catabolism of acetyl-CoA that yields eight molecules of NADH and two molecules of FADH2.
Three common inorganic electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration are _______,_______, and _______.
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Involves the production of cell membrane constituents
Photosynthetic bacteria that also fix nitrogen are:
a. Mycoplasmas
b. Spirilla
c. Bacteroids
d. Cyanobacteria
Facultative anaerobes can live under either aerobic or anaerobic conditions. What metabolic pathways allow these organisms to continue to harvest energy from sugar molecules in the absence of oxygen?