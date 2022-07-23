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Chapter 5, Problem 6

Three common inorganic electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration are _______,_______, and _______.

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand that anaerobic respiration uses electron acceptors other than oxygen to generate energy in the absence of oxygen. Recall that common inorganic electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration include molecules that can accept electrons during the electron transport chain process. View full solution Identify the three most common inorganic electron acceptors: nitrate (NO3^-), sulfate (SO4^{2-}), and carbon dioxide (CO2). Recognize that nitrate is reduced to nitrite or nitrogen gas, sulfate is reduced to hydrogen sulfide, and carbon dioxide is reduced to methane in different microbial processes. Summarize the answer by listing the three inorganic electron acceptors as nitrate, sulfate, and carbon dioxide.

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