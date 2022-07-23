Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 7
Chapter 5, Problem 7

Anaerobic respiration typically uses (organic/inorganic)________ molecules as final electron acceptors.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of anaerobic respiration: it is a type of respiration that occurs in the absence of oxygen, where organisms use molecules other than oxygen as the final electron acceptors in their electron transport chain.
Recall that in aerobic respiration, oxygen (an inorganic molecule) is the final electron acceptor, but in anaerobic respiration, different molecules are used depending on the organism and environment.
Identify the types of molecules used as final electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration, which are typically inorganic molecules such as nitrate (NO\_3\^-), sulfate (SO\_4\^{2-}), or carbon dioxide (CO\_2), rather than organic molecules.
Conclude that anaerobic respiration typically uses inorganic molecules as the final electron acceptors.
Summarize that the blank in the sentence should be filled with 'inorganic' to correctly describe the nature of the final electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Anaerobic Respiration

Anaerobic respiration is a type of cellular respiration that occurs without oxygen. Instead of oxygen, other molecules serve as the final electron acceptors in the electron transport chain, allowing cells to generate energy in oxygen-limited environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:35
Anaerobic Respiration

Final Electron Acceptors

Final electron acceptors are molecules that receive electrons at the end of the electron transport chain during respiration. In anaerobic respiration, these acceptors are typically inorganic molecules such as nitrate, sulfate, or carbon dioxide, unlike oxygen used in aerobic respiration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:41
Electron Transport Chain

Organic vs. Inorganic Molecules

Organic molecules contain carbon-hydrogen bonds and are often used as energy sources, while inorganic molecules lack these bonds. In anaerobic respiration, inorganic molecules commonly act as final electron acceptors, distinguishing it from fermentation, which uses organic molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Scientific Naming of Organisms
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Includes metabolism

740
views
Textbook Question

How does oxidation of a molecule occur without oxygen?

1060
views
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Includes hydrolytic reactions

732
views
Textbook Question

List at least four groups of microorganisms that are photosynthetic.

825
views
Textbook Question

Redox reactions ______.

a. Transfer energy

b. Transfer electrons

c. Involve oxidation and reduction

d. Are involved in all of the above

1204
views
Textbook Question

Complete the following chart:

The main coenzymes that carry electrons in catabolic pathways are _______ and ________.

1055
views