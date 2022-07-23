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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 8
Chapter 5, Problem 8

Complete the following chart:

The main coenzymes that carry electrons in catabolic pathways are _______ and ________.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the enzyme categories and their functions. The chart lists enzyme categories such as Isomerase, Ligase/polymerase, and Lyase, with some descriptions missing. Begin by recalling the general functions of these enzymes: Isomerases rearrange molecules, Ligases/polymerases join molecules, and Lyases add or remove groups without hydrolysis.
Step 2: Fill in the missing descriptions based on enzyme functions. For example, Isomerases catalyze the rearrangement of atoms within a molecule, so the description could be 'Rearranges atoms within a molecule to form isomers.' Ligases/polymerases catalyze the joining of two molecules, often using ATP, so the description could be 'Joins two molecules together, often requiring energy from ATP.'
Step 3: Identify the enzyme that 'catabolizes substrate by adding water.' This description corresponds to Hydrolases, which catalyze hydrolysis reactions. This category should be added to the chart with the description 'Catabolizes substrate by adding water.'
Step 4: Recognize that the main coenzymes carrying electrons in catabolic pathways are NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) and FAD (flavin adenine dinucleotide). These coenzymes accept electrons during oxidation reactions and are essential in energy metabolism.
Step 5: Complete the sentence by filling in the blanks with the names of these coenzymes: 'The main coenzymes that carry electrons in catabolic pathways are NAD+ and FAD.' This completes the understanding of electron carriers in catabolic reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coenzymes in Electron Transport

Coenzymes such as NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) and FAD (flavin adenine dinucleotide) play crucial roles in catabolic pathways by carrying electrons from substrates to the electron transport chain. These molecules accept electrons during oxidation reactions, becoming reduced to NADH and FADH2, which then donate electrons to generate ATP.
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Categories of Enzymes

Enzymes are classified based on the reactions they catalyze. For example, hydrolases add water to break bonds, isomerases rearrange molecules, ligases join molecules, and lyases add or remove groups without hydrolysis. Understanding these categories helps identify enzyme functions in metabolic pathways.
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Catabolic Pathways and Electron Transfer

Catabolic pathways break down molecules to release energy, often transferring electrons to coenzymes. This electron transfer is essential for cellular respiration, where energy from electrons is used to produce ATP. Recognizing how electrons move through these pathways clarifies the role of coenzymes and enzymes.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Includes metabolism

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Textbook Question

How does oxidation of a molecule occur without oxygen?

1060
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Textbook Question

List at least four groups of microorganisms that are photosynthetic.

825
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Textbook Question

Anaerobic respiration typically uses (organic/inorganic)________ molecules as final electron acceptors.

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Textbook Question

Redox reactions ______.

a. Transfer energy

b. Transfer electrons

c. Involve oxidation and reduction

d. Are involved in all of the above

1204
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Textbook Question

A reduced molecule ______.

a. Has gained electrons

b. Has become more positive in charge

c. Has lost electrons

d. Is an electron donor

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