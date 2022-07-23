Textbook Question
How does oxidation of a molecule occur without oxygen?
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How does oxidation of a molecule occur without oxygen?
Explain the mechanism of negative feedback with respect to enzyme action.
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Includes hydrolytic reactions
The final electron acceptor in aerobic respiration is ________.
Three common inorganic electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration are _______,_______, and _______.
Facultative anaerobes can live under either aerobic or anaerobic conditions. What metabolic pathways allow these organisms to continue to harvest energy from sugar molecules in the absence of oxygen?