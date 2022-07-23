Textbook Question
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Includes metabolism
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For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Includes metabolism
How does oxidation of a molecule occur without oxygen?
For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only
Includes hydrolytic reactions
The final electron acceptor in aerobic respiration is ________.
Three common inorganic electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration are _______,_______, and _______.
Photosynthetic bacteria that also fix nitrogen are:
a. Mycoplasmas
b. Spirilla
c. Bacteroids
d. Cyanobacteria