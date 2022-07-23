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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 6
Chapter 5, Problem 6

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. Anabolism only
b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. Catabolism only


Includes hydrolytic reactions

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions of the metabolism types: Anabolism refers to biosynthetic processes that build complex molecules from simpler ones, usually requiring energy; Catabolism refers to the breakdown of complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy; Amphibolic pathways involve both anabolic and catabolic reactions.
Recognize that hydrolytic reactions involve the cleavage of chemical bonds through the addition of water, which typically breaks down larger molecules into smaller units.
Since hydrolytic reactions break down molecules, they are part of catabolic processes where complex molecules are degraded to release energy or simpler components.
Therefore, identify that the phrase 'Includes hydrolytic reactions' corresponds to catabolism only.
Summarize that the correct choice for this phrase is option c: catabolism only.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catabolism

Catabolism refers to the metabolic pathways that break down molecules into smaller units, releasing energy. It often involves hydrolytic reactions, where water is used to break chemical bonds, such as in the digestion of macromolecules.
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Anabolism

Anabolism encompasses metabolic pathways that build complex molecules from simpler ones, requiring energy input. These biosynthetic reactions are essential for cell growth and repair but typically do not involve hydrolysis.
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Hydrolytic Reactions

Hydrolytic reactions involve the cleavage of chemical bonds through the addition of water. These reactions are common in catabolic processes, such as breaking down proteins into amino acids, and are key to understanding metabolism types.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Includes metabolism

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Textbook Question

How does oxidation of a molecule occur without oxygen?

1060
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Textbook Question

Anaerobic respiration typically uses (organic/inorganic)________ molecules as final electron acceptors.

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Textbook Question

Three common inorganic electron acceptors in anaerobic respiration are _______,_______, and _______.

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Textbook Question

Photosynthetic bacteria that also fix nitrogen are:

a. Mycoplasmas

b. Spirilla

c. Bacteroids

d. Cyanobacteria

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Textbook Question

Facultative anaerobes can live under either aerobic or anaerobic conditions. What metabolic pathways allow these organisms to continue to harvest energy from sugar molecules in the absence of oxygen?

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