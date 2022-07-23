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Ch. 5 - Microbial Metabolism
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 5 - Microbial MetabolismProblem 7
Chapter 5, Problem 7

How does oxidation of a molecule occur without oxygen?

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1
Understand that oxidation is a chemical process involving the loss of electrons from a molecule, not necessarily the addition of oxygen atoms.
Recognize that in biological systems, oxidation can occur through electron transfer to molecules other than oxygen, such as nitrate (NO3-), sulfate (SO4^2-), or other electron acceptors.
Learn about anaerobic respiration, where organisms use alternative electron acceptors instead of oxygen to oxidize substrates and generate energy.
Explore examples of oxidation without oxygen, such as fermentation or anaerobic respiration pathways, where molecules like nitrate or sulfate accept electrons.
Summarize that oxidation without oxygen involves electron transfer to alternative acceptors, enabling metabolic processes in oxygen-free environments.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation-Reduction Reactions

Oxidation involves the loss of electrons from a molecule, while reduction is the gain of electrons. These reactions do not necessarily require oxygen; instead, they depend on electron transfer between molecules, which can occur with various electron acceptors.
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Anaerobic Respiration

Anaerobic respiration is a metabolic process where organisms use electron acceptors other than oxygen, such as nitrate, sulfate, or carbon dioxide, to oxidize molecules and generate energy. This allows oxidation to occur in environments lacking oxygen.
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Electron Transport Chain Variability

The electron transport chain (ETC) can use different terminal electron acceptors besides oxygen. In some microbes, alternative acceptors enable the transfer of electrons during oxidation, facilitating energy production without oxygen.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Includes metabolism

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Textbook Question

For the phrase given below, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:

a. Anabolism only

b. Both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)

c. Catabolism only


Includes hydrolytic reactions

732
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Textbook Question

Anaerobic respiration typically uses (organic/inorganic)________ molecules as final electron acceptors.

1050
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Textbook Question

Complete the following chart:

The main coenzymes that carry electrons in catabolic pathways are _______ and ________.

1055
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Textbook Question

Photosynthetic bacteria that also fix nitrogen are:

a. Mycoplasmas

b. Spirilla

c. Bacteroids

d. Cyanobacteria

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Textbook Question

Facultative anaerobes can live under either aerobic or anaerobic conditions. What metabolic pathways allow these organisms to continue to harvest energy from sugar molecules in the absence of oxygen?

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