Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 11
Chapter 6, Problem 11

Chemolithotrophs acquire electrons from (organic/inorganic)___________ compounds.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of chemolithotrophs: these are organisms that obtain energy by oxidizing inorganic compounds.
Recall that chemolithotrophs use inorganic substances as their electron donors, unlike chemoorganotrophs which use organic compounds.
Identify common inorganic electron donors for chemolithotrophs, such as hydrogen sulfide (H\_2S), ammonia (NH\_3), ferrous iron (Fe\^{2+}), or hydrogen gas (H\_2).
Conclude that chemolithotrophs acquire electrons from inorganic compounds, not organic ones.
Therefore, fill in the blank with the word 'inorganic' to correctly complete the statement.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemolithotrophy

Chemolithotrophs are microorganisms that obtain energy by oxidizing inorganic compounds. Unlike chemoorganotrophs, they do not rely on organic molecules for electrons but instead use inorganic substances such as hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, or ferrous iron.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Nutritional Diversity Among Microbes

Electron Donors in Microbial Metabolism

Electron donors are molecules that provide electrons during metabolic processes. In chemolithotrophs, these donors are inorganic compounds, which are oxidized to release electrons that enter the electron transport chain for energy production.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
Introduction to Metabolism

Inorganic vs. Organic Compounds

Organic compounds contain carbon-hydrogen bonds and are typically used by heterotrophs as energy and electron sources. In contrast, inorganic compounds lack these bonds and include substances like minerals and gases, which chemolithotrophs utilize as electron donors.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Scientific Naming of Organisms
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A student observes a researcher streaking a plate numerous times, flaming the loop between streaks. The researcher is likely using the ___________ method to isolate microorganisms.

1294
views
Textbook Question

A Coulter counter is a(n):

a. Statistical estimation using 15 dilution tubes and a table of numbers to estimate the number of bacteria per milliliter

b. Indirect method of counting microorganisms

c. Device that directly counts microbes as they pass through a tube in front of an electronic detector

d. Device that directly counts microbes that are differentially stained with fluorescent dyes

1280
views
Textbook Question

List five direct methods of counting microbes.

1402
views
Textbook Question

How does a chemostat maintain a constant population size?

870
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following methods is best for counting fecal bacteria from a stream to determine the safety of the water for drinking?

a. Dry weight

b. Turbidity

c. Viable plate counts

d. Membrane filtration

993
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is most useful in representing population growth on a graph?

a. Logarithmic reproduction of the growth curve

b. A semilogarithmic graph using a log scale on the y-axis

c. An arithmetic graph of the lag phase followed by a logarithmic section for the log, stationary, and death phases

d. None of the above would best represent a population growth curve

720
views