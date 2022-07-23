Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and Growth
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 6 - Microbial Nutrition and GrowthProblem 12
Chapter 6, Problem 12

Which of the following methods is best for counting fecal bacteria from a stream to determine the safety of the water for drinking?
a. Dry weight
b. Turbidity
c. Viable plate counts
d. Membrane filtration

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the goal: We want to count fecal bacteria in a water sample to assess its safety for drinking. This requires a method that accurately detects and quantifies bacteria, especially those indicating fecal contamination.
Evaluate each method: Dry weight measures the total biomass of microorganisms but does not differentiate fecal bacteria specifically, so it is not ideal for this purpose.
Turbidity measures cloudiness of water caused by particles, including bacteria, but it is not specific and cannot distinguish fecal bacteria from other particles or microbes.
Viable plate counts involve spreading a diluted water sample on agar plates and counting colonies that grow, which gives a count of live bacteria but can be time-consuming and may not be selective for fecal bacteria.
Membrane filtration involves filtering a known volume of water through a membrane that traps bacteria, then placing the membrane on selective media to grow and count fecal bacteria colonies. This method is sensitive, specific, and widely used for water safety testing.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fecal Bacteria as Water Contaminants

Fecal bacteria, such as Escherichia coli, indicate contamination by fecal matter and potential presence of pathogens. Monitoring their levels in water helps assess safety for drinking, as high counts suggest health risks from waterborne diseases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:29
Introduction to Water

Viable Plate Counts

Viable plate counts involve spreading a water sample on nutrient agar to grow and count live bacterial colonies. This method estimates the number of living bacteria but can be time-consuming and may underestimate bacteria that do not grow well on plates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:36
Measuring Growth by Plate Counts

Membrane Filtration Technique

Membrane filtration captures bacteria on a filter, which is then placed on selective media to grow colonies. It is highly effective for detecting and quantifying fecal bacteria in water, allowing for accurate and rapid assessment of water safety.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:29
Measuring Growth by Membrane Filtration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A student observes a researcher streaking a plate numerous times, flaming the loop between streaks. The researcher is likely using the ___________ method to isolate microorganisms.

1294
views
Textbook Question

Lyophilization can be described as:

a. Freeze-drying

b. Deep-freezing

c. Refrigeration

d. Pickling

866
views
Textbook Question

Chemolithotrophs acquire electrons from (organic/inorganic)___________ compounds.

1419
views
Textbook Question

A Coulter counter is a(n):

a. Statistical estimation using 15 dilution tubes and a table of numbers to estimate the number of bacteria per milliliter

b. Indirect method of counting microorganisms

c. Device that directly counts microbes as they pass through a tube in front of an electronic detector

d. Device that directly counts microbes that are differentially stained with fluorescent dyes

1280
views
Textbook Question

How does a chemostat maintain a constant population size?

870
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is most useful in representing population growth on a graph?

a. Logarithmic reproduction of the growth curve

b. A semilogarithmic graph using a log scale on the y-axis

c. An arithmetic graph of the lag phase followed by a logarithmic section for the log, stationary, and death phases

d. None of the above would best represent a population growth curve

720
views