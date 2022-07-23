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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 3
Chapter 8, Problem 3

After scientists exposed cultures of Penicillium to agents X, Y, and Z, they examined the type and amount of penicillin produced by the altered fungi to find the one that is most effective. Agents X, Y, and Z were probably __________ .


a. recombinant cells
b. competent
c. mutagens
d. phages

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Scientists exposed cultures of Penicillium to agents X, Y, and Z to observe changes in penicillin production. This implies the agents caused some alteration in the fungi.
Recall definitions: Recombinant cells are cells that have undergone genetic recombination, competent cells are able to take up foreign DNA, mutagens are agents that cause mutations or changes in the genetic material, and phages are viruses that infect bacteria.
Analyze the goal: Since the scientists are looking for changes in the type and amount of penicillin produced, the agents likely caused genetic changes in the fungi to alter penicillin synthesis.
Match the agents to their function: Agents that cause genetic changes to create variations in organisms are called mutagens.
Conclude that agents X, Y, and Z are most likely mutagens because they induce mutations that can affect penicillin production.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mutagens

Mutagens are physical or chemical agents that cause changes or mutations in the DNA sequence of organisms. In microbiology, mutagens are used to induce genetic variations, which can lead to altered traits such as increased antibiotic production. Identifying mutagens helps understand how genetic changes affect microbial functions.
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Penicillin Production in Penicillium

Penicillium is a genus of fungi known for producing penicillin, a natural antibiotic. The amount and type of penicillin produced can vary based on genetic and environmental factors. Studying how different agents affect penicillin synthesis is crucial for improving antibiotic yields.
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Recombinant Cells vs. Competent Cells vs. Phages

Recombinant cells contain foreign DNA introduced through genetic engineering, competent cells are capable of taking up DNA from their environment, and phages are viruses that infect bacteria. These terms differ from mutagens, which directly cause mutations rather than facilitating DNA transfer or infection.
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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false concerning vectors in recombinant DNA technology?


a. Vectors are small enough to manipulate outside a cell.

b. Vectors contain a recognizable genetic marker.

c. Vectors survive inside cells.

d. Vectors must contain genes for self-replication.

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