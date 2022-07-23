Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ A thermocycler separates molecules based on their size, shape, and electrical charge.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ A thermocycler separates molecules based on their size, shape, and electrical charge.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Protoplast fusion is often used in the genetic modification of plants.
Describe three ways scientists use synthetic nucleic acids.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Restriction enzymes act at specific nucleotide sequences within a double-stranded DNA molecule.
Describe a CRISPR system and its usefulness.
Which of the following is false concerning vectors in recombinant DNA technology?
a. Vectors are small enough to manipulate outside a cell.
b. Vectors contain a recognizable genetic marker.
c. Vectors survive inside cells.
d. Vectors must contain genes for self-replication.