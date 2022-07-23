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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 4
Chapter 8, Problem 4

Describe a CRISPR system and its usefulness.

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Start by defining the CRISPR system: CRISPR stands for "Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats," which is a natural adaptive immune system found in bacteria and archaea that protects them from invading viruses (phages) and plasmids.
Explain the components of the CRISPR system: It consists of CRISPR arrays (repeated DNA sequences interspaced with unique sequences called spacers derived from previous invaders) and Cas (CRISPR-associated) proteins that perform the molecular functions.
Describe the mechanism: When a bacterium encounters a virus, it incorporates a piece of the viral DNA into its CRISPR array as a spacer. Later, the CRISPR array is transcribed into RNA, which guides Cas proteins to recognize and cut the matching viral DNA during subsequent infections, thus neutralizing the threat.
Discuss the usefulness of CRISPR: Beyond its natural role, CRISPR-Cas systems have been adapted as powerful tools for genome editing, allowing scientists to precisely modify DNA sequences in various organisms, which has applications in medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology.
Highlight the advantages: CRISPR technology is valued for its simplicity, efficiency, specificity, and versatility compared to previous gene-editing methods, making it revolutionary in research and therapeutic development.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

CRISPR System Structure and Function

CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) is a bacterial adaptive immune system that protects against invading viruses by capturing snippets of their DNA. It works with Cas (CRISPR-associated) proteins to recognize and cut foreign genetic material, enabling bacteria to remember and defend against specific pathogens.
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CRISPR CAS

Mechanism of CRISPR-Cas9 Gene Editing

The CRISPR-Cas9 system uses a guide RNA to target specific DNA sequences, allowing the Cas9 enzyme to make precise cuts. This mechanism enables scientists to edit genes by adding, removing, or altering DNA sequences, making it a powerful tool for genetic engineering and research.
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Applications and Usefulness of CRISPR

CRISPR technology is widely used in medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology for gene therapy, disease modeling, and crop improvement. Its precision, efficiency, and relative simplicity have revolutionized genetic research and hold promise for treating genetic disorders and developing new therapies.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Protoplast fusion is often used in the genetic modification of plants.

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Textbook Question

Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?


a. PCR

b. Gel electrophoresis

c. Electroporation

d. Reverse transcription

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Textbook Question

List three potential problems of recombinant DNA technology.

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Textbook Question

After scientists exposed cultures of Penicillium to agents X, Y, and Z, they examined the type and amount of penicillin produced by the altered fungi to find the one that is most effective. Agents X, Y, and Z were probably __________ .


a. recombinant cells

b. competent

c. mutagens

d. phages

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Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false concerning vectors in recombinant DNA technology?


a. Vectors are small enough to manipulate outside a cell.

b. Vectors contain a recognizable genetic marker.

c. Vectors survive inside cells.

d. Vectors must contain genes for self-replication.

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