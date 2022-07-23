Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Protoplast fusion is often used in the genetic modification of plants.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Protoplast fusion is often used in the genetic modification of plants.
Describe three ways scientists use synthetic nucleic acids.
List three potential problems of recombinant DNA technology.
After scientists exposed cultures of Penicillium to agents X, Y, and Z, they examined the type and amount of penicillin produced by the altered fungi to find the one that is most effective. Agents X, Y, and Z were probably __________ .
a. recombinant cells
b. competent
c. mutagens
d. phages
Describe a CRISPR system and its usefulness.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.