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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 4
Chapter 8, Problem 4

Which of the following is false concerning vectors in recombinant DNA technology?


a. Vectors are small enough to manipulate outside a cell.
b. Vectors contain a recognizable genetic marker.
c. Vectors survive inside cells.
d. Vectors must contain genes for self-replication.

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1
Step 1: Understand what a vector is in recombinant DNA technology. A vector is a DNA molecule used as a vehicle to transfer foreign genetic material into another cell.
Step 2: Analyze option (a): Vectors are small enough to manipulate outside a cell. This is true because vectors like plasmids are small and can be handled in vitro.
Step 3: Analyze option (b): Vectors contain a recognizable genetic marker. This is true since markers (e.g., antibiotic resistance genes) help identify cells that have taken up the vector.
Step 4: Analyze option (c): Vectors survive inside cells. This is true because vectors must be able to persist within host cells to propagate the inserted gene.
Step 5: Analyze option (d): Vectors must contain genes for self-replication. This is true because vectors need an origin of replication to replicate independently within the host cell.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition and Role of Vectors in Recombinant DNA Technology

Vectors are DNA molecules used to carry foreign genetic material into a host cell. They are essential tools in genetic engineering, allowing the insertion, replication, and expression of target genes within host organisms.
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Genetic Markers in Vectors

Vectors often contain recognizable genetic markers, such as antibiotic resistance genes, which help identify and select cells that have successfully taken up the vector. These markers are crucial for screening recombinant cells.
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Self-Replication Ability of Vectors

Vectors must have origins of replication, enabling them to replicate independently within host cells. This self-replication ensures that the inserted genetic material is copied and maintained during cell division.
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__________ Protoplast fusion is often used in the genetic modification of plants.

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After scientists exposed cultures of Penicillium to agents X, Y, and Z, they examined the type and amount of penicillin produced by the altered fungi to find the one that is most effective. Agents X, Y, and Z were probably __________ .


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b. competent

c. mutagens

d. phages

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__________ Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.

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