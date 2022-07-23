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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 4
Chapter 8, Problem 4

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Protoplast fusion is often used in the genetic modification of plants.

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1
Step 1: Understand the term 'protoplast fusion'. Protoplast fusion is a technique where the cell walls of two different plant cells are enzymatically removed to create protoplasts, which are then fused together to combine their genetic material.
Step 2: Recognize the context of the statement. The statement says 'Protoplast fusion is often used in the genetic modification of plants.' This is generally true because protoplast fusion allows for the combination of genetic material from different plant species or varieties, which is a form of genetic modification.
Step 3: Determine if the statement is true or false. Since protoplast fusion is indeed a common method used in plant genetic modification, the statement is true as it stands.
Step 4: If the statement were false, you would identify the incorrect term (e.g., 'protoplast fusion') and replace it with the correct technique (such as 'Agrobacterium-mediated transformation' or 'gene gun method'), but in this case, no changes are needed.
Step 5: Conclude that the statement is true and no rewriting is necessary.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Protoplast Fusion

Protoplast fusion is a technique where the cell walls of two different plant cells are removed to create protoplasts, which are then fused to combine their genetic material. This method is used to create hybrid plants with desirable traits and is a form of genetic modification.
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Genetic Modification in Plants

Genetic modification involves altering the DNA of plants to introduce new traits such as disease resistance or improved yield. Techniques include gene insertion, protoplast fusion, and CRISPR, each enabling targeted changes to plant genomes.
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True/False Statement Correction

When evaluating true/false statements, it is important to identify inaccuracies and correct them by replacing incorrect terms. This ensures a clear understanding of the concept and prevents misconceptions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ A thermocycler separates molecules based on their size, shape, and electrical charge.

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Textbook Question

Describe three ways scientists use synthetic nucleic acids.

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Textbook Question

List three potential problems of recombinant DNA technology.

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Textbook Question

After scientists exposed cultures of Penicillium to agents X, Y, and Z, they examined the type and amount of penicillin produced by the altered fungi to find the one that is most effective. Agents X, Y, and Z were probably __________ .


a. recombinant cells

b. competent

c. mutagens

d. phages

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Textbook Question

Describe a CRISPR system and its usefulness.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false concerning vectors in recombinant DNA technology?


a. Vectors are small enough to manipulate outside a cell.

b. Vectors contain a recognizable genetic marker.

c. Vectors survive inside cells.

d. Vectors must contain genes for self-replication.

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