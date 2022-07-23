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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 5
Chapter 8, Problem 5

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.

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1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of gel electrophoresis and DNA microarrays. Gel electrophoresis is a technique used to separate DNA fragments based on size by applying an electric field to a gel matrix.
Step 2: Recognize that DNA microarrays are a different technology used to detect and measure the expression of many genes simultaneously by hybridizing labeled DNA or RNA to probes fixed on a solid surface.
Step 3: Analyze the statement: 'Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.' This is false because gel electrophoresis and DNA microarrays are distinct techniques used for different purposes.
Step 4: To correct the statement, replace 'Gel electrophoresis' with 'Hybridization' or 'Fluorescent labeling and hybridization,' which are the key processes used in DNA microarrays.
Step 5: The corrected statement would be: 'Hybridization is used in DNA microarrays.' This accurately reflects the method used in DNA microarray technology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gel Electrophoresis

Gel electrophoresis is a laboratory technique used to separate DNA, RNA, or proteins based on their size and charge by applying an electric field to a gel matrix. It is commonly used to analyze DNA fragments after PCR or restriction enzyme digestion.
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DNA Microarrays

DNA microarrays are tools used to detect the expression of thousands of genes simultaneously by hybridizing labeled DNA or RNA samples to a grid of known DNA probes fixed on a solid surface. They are primarily used for gene expression profiling, not for separating DNA fragments.
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Differences Between Gel Electrophoresis and DNA Microarrays

Gel electrophoresis and DNA microarrays serve different purposes: gel electrophoresis separates DNA fragments by size, while DNA microarrays measure gene expression or detect specific DNA sequences. Gel electrophoresis is not used in DNA microarrays, but both are important molecular biology techniques.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?


a. PCR

b. Gel electrophoresis

c. Electroporation

d. Reverse transcription

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Textbook Question

Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?


a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.

b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.

c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.

d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.

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Textbook Question

List three potential problems of recombinant DNA technology.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?


a. Southern blot

b. PCR

c. DNA microarray

d. Restriction enzymes

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Textbook Question

Describe a CRISPR system and its usefulness.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false concerning vectors in recombinant DNA technology?


a. Vectors are small enough to manipulate outside a cell.

b. Vectors contain a recognizable genetic marker.

c. Vectors survive inside cells.

d. Vectors must contain genes for self-replication.

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