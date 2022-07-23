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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 5
Chapter 8, Problem 5

Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?


a. PCR
b. Gel electrophoresis
c. Electroporation
d. Reverse transcription

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each technique listed: PCR, Gel electrophoresis, Electroporation, and Reverse transcription.
Recall that PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) is a method used to amplify or make many copies of a specific DNA segment.
Recognize that Gel electrophoresis is used to separate DNA fragments based on size, not to replicate DNA.
Know that Electroporation is a technique to introduce DNA into cells by applying an electric field, not for DNA replication.
Understand that Reverse transcription is the process of converting RNA into complementary DNA (cDNA), not for replicating DNA molecules.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

PCR is a technique used to amplify specific DNA sequences, creating millions of copies from a small initial sample. It involves repeated cycles of denaturation, annealing of primers, and extension by DNA polymerase, enabling rapid and precise DNA replication in vitro.
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01:31
Introduction to Polymerase Chain Reaction

Gel Electrophoresis

Gel electrophoresis is a method for separating DNA fragments based on size by applying an electric field to a gel matrix. It is used to analyze DNA but does not replicate or amplify DNA molecules.
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Gel Electrophoresis

Electroporation

Electroporation is a technique that uses electrical pulses to create temporary pores in cell membranes, allowing DNA or other molecules to enter cells. It facilitates DNA uptake but does not itself replicate DNA.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The CRISPR-associated enzyme Cas9 __________ .


a. cuts RNA at a specific nucleotide sequence

b. cuts DNA at a specific nucleotide sequence

c. is likely derived from a bacteriophage

d. All of the above are correct.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following techniques is used regularly in the study of genomics?


a. Clones are selected using a vector with two genetic markers.

b. Genes are inserted to produce an antigenic protein from a pathogen.

c. Fluorescent nucleotide bases are sequenced.

d. Defective organs are replaced with those made in animal hosts.

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Textbook Question

List three potential problems of recombinant DNA technology.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?


a. Southern blot

b. PCR

c. DNA microarray

d. Restriction enzymes

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Textbook Question

Describe a CRISPR system and its usefulness.

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Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.

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