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Ch. 8 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Bauman - Microbiology with Diseases by Taxonomy 6th Edition
Bauman6th EditionMicrobiology with Diseases by TaxonomyISBN: 9780134832302Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBauman 6th EditionCh. 8 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 5
Chapter 8, Problem 5

List three potential problems of recombinant DNA technology.

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1
Understand that recombinant DNA technology involves combining DNA from different sources to create new genetic combinations, which can have various implications.
Identify potential problems related to safety, such as unintended effects on human health or the environment due to the release of genetically modified organisms.
Consider ethical concerns, including issues of consent, ownership of genetic material, and potential misuse of genetic information.
Recognize technical challenges, such as the possibility of gene transfer to non-target species or instability of inserted genes in host organisms.
Summarize these points by listing three key problems: safety risks, ethical dilemmas, and technical limitations associated with recombinant DNA technology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ethical and Safety Concerns

Recombinant DNA technology raises ethical issues such as genetic privacy, consent, and potential misuse. Safety concerns include unintended consequences like creating harmful organisms or gene transfer to non-target species, which may impact ecosystems or human health.
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Technical Challenges

Technical problems include difficulties in gene insertion, expression, and stability within host organisms. Issues like gene silencing, mutations, or low efficiency of transformation can hinder the success of recombinant DNA experiments.
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Regulatory and Environmental Impact

Regulatory challenges involve ensuring recombinant products meet safety standards and public acceptance. Environmental risks include the potential spread of genetically modified traits to wild populations, which could disrupt natural biodiversity and ecological balance.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Protoplast fusion is often used in the genetic modification of plants.

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Textbook Question

Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?


a. PCR

b. Gel electrophoresis

c. Electroporation

d. Reverse transcription

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?


a. Southern blot

b. PCR

c. DNA microarray

d. Restriction enzymes

1350
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Textbook Question

Describe a CRISPR system and its usefulness.

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Textbook Question

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.

__________ Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is false concerning vectors in recombinant DNA technology?


a. Vectors are small enough to manipulate outside a cell.

b. Vectors contain a recognizable genetic marker.

c. Vectors survive inside cells.

d. Vectors must contain genes for self-replication.

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