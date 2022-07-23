List three potential problems of recombinant DNA technology.

Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Protoplast fusion is often used in the genetic modification of plants.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Protoplast fusion is often used in the genetic modification of plants.
Which recombinant DNA technique is used to replicate copies of a DNA molecule?
a. PCR
b. Gel electrophoresis
c. Electroporation
d. Reverse transcription
Which of the following would be most useful in following gene expression in a yeast cell?
a. Southern blot
b. PCR
c. DNA microarray
d. Restriction enzymes
Describe a CRISPR system and its usefulness.
Indicate which of the following are true and which are false. Rewrite any false statements to make them true by changing the underlined words.
__________ Gel electrophoresis is used in DNA microarrays.
Which of the following is false concerning vectors in recombinant DNA technology?
a. Vectors are small enough to manipulate outside a cell.
b. Vectors contain a recognizable genetic marker.
c. Vectors survive inside cells.
d. Vectors must contain genes for self-replication.